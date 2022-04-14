N4T Investigators: Residents of Oro Valley neighborhood fed up with ongoing traffic situation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic congestion has tempers flaring in one Oro Valley neighborhood. Residents are fed up with cars from a school blocking their roads daily for extended periods of time.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators looked into what is being done about it.
With so many cars, residents say they cannot get out of their driveways. Parents with children who walk to school are concerned about safety.
"This thing is so backed up you can’t get through," said Pat McGowan.
"This is a bottleneck and I think it’s dangerous," said a man walking his dog who wished not to be identified.
Every morning, cars are coming and going from Leman Academy to converge on residential roads off La Cañada Drive and North Placita el Cabo.
"They roll through the stop signs, they cut people off," said Jerry Wolf.
After school, cars line up along Sunkist Road before class is dismissed.
"We’ve had to put up barriers along our property because cars were parking there," said Sarah McGowan. "I’ve never seen someone directing traffic out here, maybe in the lot, but this is a big part of the problem."
Sarah added a metal fence for privacy, and chain across her driveway.
She says the school opened in 2018 for grades K-6. It now serves K-8 and has a preschool program.
Unlike public schools, kids are not bussed to Leman Academy. The majority of charter school students are driven by their parents, bike or walk.
"We have no crosswalks, speedbumps, or signs that say school zone, and no parking," said Pat.
Another problem, according to parents, there is no crosswalk on Placita el Cabo.
"It’s like a little intersection there, but there are no lines painted there," said Gloria Valencia.
Valencia’s 13-year-old grandson got hurt on April 4. His motorized scooter hit a car while crossing the street. His injuries were not serious.
"He took the week off, he was sore," said Valencia.
The police report shows the driver was not at fault. Even so, Valencia wants a school zone like public schools have.
"She didn’t do it intentionally. Just be a little more cautious and have people slow down a little more," said Valencia.
So, what is being done? The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to the Town of Oro Valley. We got an email response from spokesperson Lindsay Kerr.
"Student safety is a top priority for the town of Oro Valley," Kerr said in the email response. "Leman Academy has a designated pick-up and drop-off route to keep students safe and to ensure traffic does not become congested on residential streets. The town recommends that parents follow the designated route. Recently, a student riding a motorized scooter failed to stop at a road crossing off-campus and hit a vehicle. After coming to a stop, the vehicle had just started to move when the incident occurred."
"In general, the town does not place speed bumps or designate crosswalks for local residential streets. And in this case, speed bumps nor a designated crosswalk would not have prevented this incident from occurring. The town will continue to work with leman academy to address student pick-up and drop-off safety, as well as ways to keep off-campus traffic and pedestrians safe."
"It’s been my worst fear since they’ve started biking," said Barbara Favio who has two children that attend Leman Academy.
Some want a side entrance to the school closed and locked as it was previously, according to residents; forcing school traffic away from the residential neighborhood.
"There are so many frustrations on so many different levels," said Pat.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to Leman Academy, but our email inquiry, and two voicemails left for school leadership a week ago haven't been returned.
"We have to work around their schedule in order to come and go," said Sarah. "Which I don’t believe it right."
In the past, a school zone and crosswalk were requested by Leman for pedestrians to cross La Cañada Drive. The town studied the request and found it did not meet the minimum safety requirements needed for installation.
But parents argue, more students would walk to school if they felt safe.
