N4T Investigators: Puppy scam claims Tucson victims, 'concerning' and growing trend

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson woman and her partner fell victim to an online puppy scam, costing them more than $2,500 and a bunch of heart ache.
Yolie De Leon has been mourning the loss of her beloved dog Diego. She cried while showing the News 4 Tucson Investigators several photos of Diego. During the interview, Yolie held the photos of her dog and would gleam at a portrait she painted of him. It was clear he was more than a dog to her.
Her family today consists of her partner, Candace Adams and Adam's dog, Chula. Yolie said that is more than enough for her, but she could not help wanting a furry friend of her own again.
So, they turned to the internet to find a new pup. Yolie wanted a Maltese and Poodle mix. They came across a website called gleefulmaltipoohome.com, claiming to only sell that particular mix. Yolie was intrigued and felt the prices were good. Then they came across the profile for one of the dogs for sale named Bella — Yolie knew she found the one.
They quickly inquired about buying Bella and soon got an email back from someone from the website who went by the name Johnson Smith. After a quick exchange of emails and answering some questions, Smith urged them to use the money transfer app, Zelle to send them money for Bella to reserve her. The cost for Bella was $750 plus $90 for shipping.
Feeling as if time was running out, Yolie and Candace sent them the money. All seemed well until Smith told them they would also need to buy a climate controlled crate, the cost $1,900, they once again sent the money.
But once Bella was supposed to be on a plane heading to her new home in Tucson, Yolie received a call from a supposed third party transport company saying she would need to pay another $2,500 for insurance for Bella. Finally, the jig was up. However, it was more than $2,500 too late.
"Red flags immediately went up and I said, 'We are not paying you and he said well you're not going to get the dog,'" Candace said.
"I am sure they were high fiving each other when they got us," Yolie said. "When it happened to us I think we both wanted to throw up, you felt it through your whole body we trusted somebody and believed in them and how can you do that."
Afterwards, they found the website was listed as a known scam on PetScams.com. The Better Business Bureau said pet scams are now a more than $3 million industry and surging after the pandemic.
"We saw actually over 4,000 scam tracker reports nationwide about just the puppy scams," said Denise Alvarez a spokesperson for the BBB Serving Southern Arizona.
News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander went on the hunt for the sellers of Bella. He went back to Gleefulmultipoohome.com and used his middle name as an alias to express interest in buying Bella. He quickly received mostly the same emails Yolie did. The people behind the website urged him to send money quickly through Zelle to reserve Bella. He said he would if someone called him first and after repeated requests, someone did.
The N4T Investigators recorded the phone call. Before revealing himself, Chorus confirmed the price of the puppy would just be $750 plus $90 for shipping. When he asked if there would be any surprise fees later, he was told no.
"I just want to let you know I am recording this conversation," Chorus said. "My name is not Bradley. I am actually Chorus Nylander, an investigative reporter with News 4 Tucson. Why are you scamming people and taking their money? Remember Yolie? Why did you take her money and she never got a dog?"
The caller hesitated to answer and said Yolie never paid the insurance, when Chorus pushed pack about the money they already spent and $2,500 being steeped for insurance costs the caller said, "I am going to talk to the flight agency to refund all her money back then the puppy will still be delivered to her OK?"
Chorus asked when Yolie could expect to hear from them about that offer, they told him "a letter today" the call was on Thursday and Yolie said she has yet to receive any calls or emails, received no such letter, has not gotten a penny back and does not have Bella. She is not expecting to but wants to make sure no one falls victim to this kind of scam.
"We feel really violated," Yolie explained. "It was our heart that was affected."
The Better Business Bureau says unfortunately it is nearly impossible for them to get the money back. Yolie made a report to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is what the BBB recommends to do after falling victim to one of these scams to try and get these websites taken down but they say there will always be more.
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.