N4T Investigators: Property sold without owners knowledge highlights deed fraud risks

TUCSON (KVOA) - William Gordon has long owned a plot of land in Pima County where he plans to retire in the future away from his current home in Maricopa County.
"I bought this property in 1999, been paying on it the last 20 years it was almost paid off," he said.
But he was shocked a few months ago when he received a letter from his Title company congratulating him on the sale of his property. He wasn't celebrating because he never listed it for sale.
"I called the title company the next day and said what is this? Is this legitimate? They said yes, your property sold." he explained.
He demanded to review the sale documents and was further shocked by what he saw.
"In about two minutes they realized it wasn't my signature, wasn't my phone number, wasn't my social security number; basically a third grader could have taken a look at the documents and in two minutes figured out it wasn't me," Gordon said.
So it must have been a quick fix right? Not at all, Gordon told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.
He learned somebody pretended to be him and successfully sold the property to buyers who paid over $200,000. The buyers got all their money back from the title insurance company Old Republic Title Insurance. Gordon said he had issues getting any solutions from his title company Title Security Agency.
"Things kind of went silent with the title company, so I called the County Recorder to let them know this was a fraudulent transfer, what do I need to do. Their view was not our problem we just record things go to the title company," he said.
The N4T Investigators spoke with Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly who told us the same thing.
"Anything that comes to our office has already gone through title companies and will be signed off by notaries, we are relying on the safeguards that those institutions have in place," Cazares-Kelly said.
Butt Gordon said it's clear those safeguards failed and aren't strong enough. He questioned his title company about that.
"They said that's not our job, we don't verify identities."
The N4T Investigators reached out to Title Security Agency and Old Republic Title Insurance, the title company wouldn't speak with us on the record while the insurance company never responded.
Gordon shared multiple communications he has with the insurance company, which is demanding he pay them around $11,000 for some of the losses they faced such as payment to property taxes and other costs that they argue benefited him.
"It's funny everybody's coming after me," Gordon said.
Gordon has spent over $10,000 to hire aa lawyer to try and get documents filed stating the sale was a fraud and to fight the requested payment from the insurance company. In an email to Gordon's attorney's an official with the insurance company, that goes by the abbreviation ORNTIC, wrote:
"ORNTIC has no contractual relationship with Mr. Gordon and declines to issue a title policy to Mr. Gordon. ORNTIC furthermore owes no duty of care to Mr. Gordon as ORNTIC was neither the escrow nor the title company handling this transaction. I understand that you allege that the escrow company failed to exercise due diligence, but that company is completely unrelated to ORNTIC."
Gordon feels what he's gone through highlights a significant risk that every property owner faces. He wants to see lawmakers get involved to make a clear path forward for victims like him.
"Title companies need to be held accountable. Lets start with the state, lets start with the county and make it easier for people to get their properties back," he said.
Several counties across the state and country have reported similar cases of deed fraud. Pima County recently launched a document alert system that can warn people when major changes are made to important documents that could hopefully alert a property owner before the fraud is successful.
Cazares-Kelly said it was developed to give residents peace of mind and not because they were receiving complaints about cases of deed fraud. She was doubtful that it's a real threat.
Gordon doesn't believe it's a solution to what he's dealing with.
