N4T Investigators: Price of diesel hits new record high, making everything more expensive

TUCSON (KVOA) — Family budgets continue to take a hit as gas prices in Arizona climb to new record highs.
On Thursday, the average price of unleaded in Tucson reached $4.71 a gallon.
Diesel is nearly a dollar more, $5.64 in Tucson, and climbing at an even faster rate.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators looks at the impact of the astronomical price of diesel.
The cost of diesel fuel is not only impacting trucking, it is fueling inflation and trickling down to consumer goods.
"Outrageous, $5.59 a gallon," said Moses, a repossession agent who did not want us to use his last name.
Moses puts a lot of miles on his diesel truck between Tucson and Phoenix.
"I don’t have to pay for this. The company does," said Moses. "If I had to pay this, I wouldn’t be a driver."
Diesel has now outpaced regular gas by nearly a dollar in Pima County.
"I paid $720 for just diesel," said an owner operator of an 18-wheeler who asked to remain anonymous. "That’s going to last me maybe two and a half days."
To stay afloat, he stopped hauling freight outside of Arizona.
"You’re talking about somebody who’s an owner operator who usually makes $6,000 a week or more, and by the time they’ve paid all the expenses and the fuel, they’re only going to end up with maybe $2,000," said Laura Evans, a truck driver and instructor.
"To fill a truck now is $1,000, whereas even a few months ago, it was $600," said Bob McGill, chief financial officer of HDS Inc., a trucking school and freight hauler for Swift Transportation.
A thousand dollar fill up, takes drivers about 1,200 miles. That is like driving from Tucson to Los Angeles and back.
HDS equips drivers with software for fuel routing, and now limits where drivers can fill up to save money.
"We restrict our drivers from going into California, Washington, New York and Pennsylvania right now," said McGill. "Sometimes, they have to fuel up in those states, and they call us and get approval to do so."
Diesel's spiraling prices is a big contributor to inflation, which has reached a 40-year high.
That is because truckers move 70 percent of all goods in the U.S.
How does that impact consumers?
Many trucking companies are passing on increased diesel costs to their customers through fuel surcharges. Consumers ultimately see it in stores, on the price tag.
"Everything you see, touch, use has come in on a truck one way or the other," said Evans.
What is more, for consumers, the economic shock is not felt equally.
A new Bank of America report found that household credit card spending for fuel surged to 7.8 percent in May. But a whopping 9.5% percent for families making under $50,000.
"These prices need to drop," said Moses.
Some independent owner operators aren't able to pass on fuel costs. One trucker tells the Investigators there’s talk of more driver boycotts due to sky high prices. And if that happens, fewer drivers on the road, could further drive up the price of shipping.
