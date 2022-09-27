N4T Investigators: Plans for Nogales UofA border studies center at Raul Castro home on hold

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's been a project years in the making but after the News 4 Tucson Investigators questioned the University of Arizona about it, we are learning there may never be a border studies center at the historic home of Raul H. Castro in Nogales.
Castro was Arizona's first Latino governor, he passed away in 2015. The Castro family donated the more than 100 year old home to the University of Arizona in 2016.
By 2017 the University made it clear publicly that it planned to establish a border studies center at the home.
That announcement had Nogales resident and attorney Gregory Droeger very excited.
"It would be nice to have young students here on our block. The fact that the home would be used by the University was very exciting to us, the University of Arizona is thought very highly of here in Nogales," he said.
But like many others he waited and waited and the Castro home has noticeably just been sitting dormant.
"The house does not appear to be undergoing routine maintenance, that we can tell, it looks as though there's signs of neglect and it definitely needs some attention," Droeger stated.
Kip Martin has lived on the block for 30 years and said he knew Castro when he was first elected.
"We all have a very close emotional bond with the Castro's and the historic bond with his governorship and the house itself," Martin said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators learned the University has collected some funds for the effort to open the study center, being awarded at least $350,000 in 2017 by non-profit ArtPlace America.
Manuel Ruiz is a Santa Cruz County Supervisor, he told us University officials reached out to him in an effort to receive money from the County's American Rescue Plan funds.
"We were looking at $100,000, I don't know if any other requests will come in but if they don't it's a drop in the bucket from what they are looking at," Ruiz said.
We reached out to the University for comment, after several days waiting they declined to do an interview with us. A spokesperson said no one wanted to be the face associated with the community's disappointment but sent us the following statement:
"At the time when the Castro family donated their storied 100-year-old family home to the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, we developed a vision for how the house might be used to help serve the Nogales community’s educational needs. However, with the pivot towards digital modes of working and studying, and because the estimated costs for restoring the home have more than tripled, we are now revisiting how best to serve the Nogales community. We will be working with all parties involved to ensure we honor the community's needs and Governor Raúl H. Castro’s legacy. The University of Arizona is committed to having a presence and deepening the programming and collaborations the University already has with the Nogales community.
To clarify previous reports, the $350,000 grant from ArtPlace America in 2017 went to the Southwest Folklife Alliance (SFA) for the VozFrontera program in Nogales. SFA directed $100,000 to the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences for Castro house renovations. That money has not been spent."
They did not say what happens to the money if it's not spent.
Droeger said he doesn't believe the UofA can't find somebody that wouldn't do the renovations for less.
"It does sound like it's an excuse to put it on the back burner again for a while," he said.
The University told us an assessment was done again in January and the costs to renovate the home were now over $2 million.
Kip Martin is more optimistic.
"I don't think we'll ring our hands in despair that this project doesn't come in its present form but I am sure it will come in some other," Martin said.
