N4T Investigators: Pima County sees steady increase in homeless deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - So far this year, 46 people experiencing homelessness have died in Pima County.
The number of homeless deaths has been steadily increasing over the past few years.
"It's heartbreaking," Lisa Chastain of Tucson's Gospel Rescue Mission said.
Chastain said she has seen the number of people experiencing homelessness continue to increase in Pima County.
The lingering pandemic has only made the situation worse.
Many have one thing in common.
"The majority of the people we see are either drug issues or mental health," Chastain said.
For some, those drug issues can prove deadly.
According to the latest numbers from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, there were 125 deaths of individuals experiencing homelessness in 2020, the first year statistics were available. In 2021, that number rose to 158.
OME said more than half of those deaths were due to accidental overdose. In addition, about three-quarters of those who died were men.
"One of the challenges that we're having right now is we're seeing a lot of weapons," Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said. "And we are seeing a lot of drug use."
However, getting people into drug treatment is an ongoing challenge, even though it may be exactly what they need to keep them alive.
"It has to be somebody's choice; we do have some people here who have been court-mandated and their lives have been changed," Chastain said.
There is not one solution. It takes us all to combat this problem.