N4T Investigators: 'Pet resort' under investigation for dog's death had deaths before

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Marana pet boarding facility is under the microscope and facing an investigation from Marana Animal Control after a dog was found dead in its care last week.
Ceasar Nava said he trusted Buhrke's Pet Resort to care for his two dogs for four days last week. When he went to pick them up, he said his German Sheppard lab mix Ella was dead in her kennel.
"They couldn't give me a timeline of what happened while my pets were boarded there or when they last saw my pet alive," Nava said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators got an exclusive interview with the kennel's owner, Steve Buhrke.
He said he was out of town at the time and things were being over seen by his daughter. He said, according to her, she checked on Ella and gave her water in the morning and she was fine.
Nava said he noticed Ella's water bowl was dry and believes she may have been dehydrated. However, the business owner said he cannot know for sure until a necropsy is completed.
Buhrke said he could not understand how the dog would have gone long without water because he claims they have automatic food and water dispensers.
Nava questions if that is true, why did Buhrke's daughter have to give him water in the morning as he told us?
Buhrke said he offered to pay for the necropsy, but that Nava refused.
Nava said he paid for it himself and is awaiting the results.
The Marana Veterinary Clinic said they expect the report to be complete by Monday.
Buhrke did not hesitate to admit they have had dogs die before.
"Do we have dogs that die here? Yep!" Burhke said. "We lose one to two dogs a year."
The N4T Investigators learned more about one such death.
In 2019, they say they were helping care for a group of dogs brought there.
"Started going there every day, seven days a week," Fein said.
She said in January 2019, one of the dogs she was helping care for, named Tobi, fell ill. She said she rushed the dog to Dove Mountain Veterinary clinic, but he died soon after.
She said the vet told them the dog died from ingesting a cleaning chemical.
The N4T Investigators went to the clinic and asked for the medical records to confirm the findings. However, the vet said they could not provide them due to privacy laws.
Vicki and Suzanne provided photos of Tobi while he was in distress. The photos show a dog appearing to be drenched from some sort of liquid. In a separate photo, they said, showed his kennel.
The N4T Investigators could see what appeared to be some sort of residue from a liquid that flowed into his kennel.
We went back to Buhrke's Pet Resort to try and ask Burhke about what happened in Tobi's case. The office door was open. No one was inside.
We waited in front of the office for nearly an hour but saw nobody around. We called the kennel's phone number. It went to a voicemail box that was full. We could hear dogs barking, some crying, non-stop. We have made repeated phone calls with no answer.
Vicki said she does not believe what Buhrke said about automatic water and food dispensers because she said she never saw anything of the sort in 2019.
"We all remember filling pales of water to manually bring it to the kennels," she said.
She said she regrets not doing more to raise public outrage in 2019.
"I feel terrible about it now because maybe Ella wouldn't have died," she said.
Nava said he just wants to know the truth.
"I'm sorry is not good enough," he said. "I need answers on what happened."
The Town of Marana said they have reviewed the facility in the past for cleanliness issues. It has not completed its investigation into Ella's death.
A spokesperson said they need to wait for the necropsy before they can continue.