N4T Investigators: 'Pet resort' under investigation for dog's death had deaths before

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Marana pet boarding facility is under the microscope and facing an investigation from Marana Animal Control after a dog was found dead in its care last week.

Ceasar Nava said he trusted Buhrke's Pet Resort to care for his two dogs for four days last week. When he went to pick them up, he said his German Sheppard lab mix Ella was dead in her kennel.

"They couldn't give me a timeline of what happened while my pets were boarded there or when they last saw my pet alive," Nava said.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators got an exclusive interview with the kennel's owner, Steve Buhrke.

He said he was out of town at the time and things were being over seen by his daughter. He said, according to her, she checked on Ella and gave her water in the morning and she was fine.

Nava said he noticed Ella's water bowl was dry and believes she may have been dehydrated. However, the business owner said he cannot know for sure until a necropsy is completed.

Buhrke said he could not understand how the dog would have gone long without water because he claims they have automatic food and water dispensers.

Nava questions if that is true, why did Buhrke's daughter have to give him water in the morning as he told us?

Buhrke said he offered to pay for the necropsy, but that Nava refused.

Nava said he paid for it himself and is awaiting the results.

The Marana Veterinary Clinic said they expect the report to be complete by Monday.

Buhrke did not hesitate to admit they have had dogs die before.

"Do we have dogs that die here? Yep!" Burhke said. "We lose one to two dogs a year."

The N4T Investigators learned more about one such death.