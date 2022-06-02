N4T Investigators: PCOA considers filing motion to vacate conviction of Louis Taylor

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson Investigators have learned some major new developments are expected soon in a case involving the deadly 1970 pioneer hotel fire in downtown Tucson.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is considering filing a motion in superior court to vacate the conviction of Louis Taylor.
Taylor was 16 years old but tried as an adult. He served 42 years behind bars after a Phoenix jury convicted him of arson.
Court documents show it was Dec. 1970 when the Pioneer Hotel was filled with guests from Mexico. Most of the guests were in Tucson for Christmas shopping.
Hughes Aircraft was also having its Christmas party with 300 to 400 people in attendance.
In 2013, Taylor was released from prison after he pleaded no contest in the deaths as part of that plea agreement with the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Arizona Justice Project.
The agreement vacated the original conviction and gave him credit for time served.
Taylor maintained his innocence. However, the plea deal did not exonerate him of wrongdoing and he gave up his claim for a new trial.
Attorneys for Taylor filed documents nearly four months ago, saying the evidence against him was circumstantial and that 1972 conviction was the result of extreme and outrageous prosecutor misconduct.
If Conover does file the motion and a judge grants it, it will open the door for Taylor to get compensated for his 42 years in prison. This would cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
In a statement, C.T. Revere, the county's communications director said, "Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is considering filing a motion in Superior Court to vacate the conviction of Louis Taylor. However, a stakeholder request to meet with the Pima County Attorney’s Office has delayed the decision. Our Office feels obliged to meet with that stakeholder before taking action."
News 4 Tucson did speak with the victim's attorney who said, if the motion is filed it violates the constitutional rights of the victims.
She also has concerns about a conflict of interest because Conover worked on Taylor's case prior to being elected Pima County Attorney.