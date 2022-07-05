N4T Investigators: Parents owed money from swim school receiving help from U of A

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several families that are still out hundreds of dollars after finding the Sunshine Swim School closed, are being offered help from a local prominent organization that saw our N4T Investigation.
Many parents prepaid Sunshine Swim School and its owner Garrett Armstead to provide a series of lessons to their children. Last month, the school suddenly closed its doors with no word of any refunds. Parents like Brett Crawford have been unable to reach Armstead, she still needs her 6-year-old daughter, Acelynne to learn how to swim.
"She just needs to learn how to swim, I want her to swim for safety and I just want answers,," Crawford said.
The N4T Investigators were the first to begin looking into the issue, spending weeks trying to track down Armstead. All numbers associated with him and the swim school have been disconnected.
After watching our investigation, the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Department wanted to help the families.
"My immediate thought was what can we be doing with our resources and professional staff to help offset this," said Assistant Director of Aquatics and Safety Drake Belt.
Belt said their staff were able to quickly arrange an upcoming swim training program to try and help children and adults across the area to learn how to swim.
"It's a life long skill you never know when your child's going to need it," Belt said.
The lessons will be held from July 16 to August 6 on Saturdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and for parents who can prove they were owed money from Sunshine Swim School the lessons will be free.
"We really want to develop the community to be safe and we really want to put out a call to action to anybody that was affected by this that might not be seeing this story anyone affected by the closure of the facility we'd really like to welcome them in," Belt said.
You can visit https://rec.arizona.edu/aquatics-safety/swim-lessons for more info.
Danae Alvarado said she is owed more than $500 from Sunshine Swim School, after enrolling her two children. She is grateful for the University of Arizona stepping in to help.
"A huge thank you, yeah a huge thank you that was nice it's not even their responsibility," she said.