N4T Investigators: Owner of puppy found dead in dumpster appears in court for misdemeanor charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Jones in court

TUCSON (KVOA) - The owner of a four month old puppy that was found dead in a Tucson apartment complex dumpster last month appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Semya Jones is facing two misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty and failing to take her dog to a vet.

The charges were not for the dog's death, but what Pima Animal Care Center investigators observed just days prior related to an abuse investigation.

Jones' neighbor had spent weeks capturing video on their doorbell camera and saw what they considered to be abuse towards the dog. They reported it to PACC and Tucson Police.

The neighbor's mother Blanca Buchanan provided all the video to the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

PACC sent officers to check on the dog and noticed a leg injury. They ordered Jones to take the dog to the vet and were planning a follow up visit but that didn't happen because the day they were scheduled to go back the neighbor found the dog dead in the dumpster.

"It was actually the day we got the call the dog was deceased so had the dog still been alive and not gotten medical care we probably would have impounded the dog at that point," said PACC Director Monica Dangler.

The necropsy report came back inconclusive to how the dog died, but didn't find common signs of abuse, so TPD closed its investigation without and arrest or any charges.

The N4T Investigators obtained the report and pictures of the dead dog through a records request. The pictures showed the dog covered in blood and a pool of blood flowing out of its mouth. There were also patches of fur and skin missing in some areas. 

Buchanan isn't satisfied with the investigation done. She says investigators never got her statements about what they saw and heard and never even collected the trash bag the dog was in which also contained dog toys and personal effects.

During her arraignment Wednesday, Jones pleaded not guilty.

News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander confronted Jones outside of the courthouse and asked her to explain how her dog ended up dead inside the dumpster.

She made no comments and her mother who was walking her out of court tried holding up a binder to block her face.

Also outside were several outraged self described animal advocates who were shouting "dog killer" at her.

Rebecca Cotton is one of those advocates and wants to see more serious charges.

"Our next step is to reach out to the assigned prosecutor and present all the evidence we have and push for felony charges," she said.

Buchanan also was there and was upset Jones had no comments to make.

"I feel eventually we'll reach a point where she'll have to speak," Buchanan said.

The judge set Jones next court hearing for October 5th.

We will update you as this case moves forward. 

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.