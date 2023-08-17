N4T Investigators: Owner of dog found dead in dumpster cited for animal cruelty

TUCSON (KVOA) - The owner of a dog found dead in a Tucson apartment complex dumpster last month, Samya Erica Jones, has been cited for animal cruelty and failing to take an animal to the vet, but the charges were not for the dog's death.
The Pima Animal Care Center, which investigated the death, told the News 4 Tucson Investigators the necropsy report was inconclusive and couldn't determine what caused the dog's death.
They closed their investigation but issued the citations for what their officers saw before the dog's death.
PACC had already visited Jones apartment after Blanca Buchanan, mother of Jones' neighbor, turned over several videos to PACC showing what Buchanan felt was abusive behavior against the dog.
"The puppy would come out more hurt everyday," Buchanan told us.
PACC documented a leg injury and ordered Jones to take the dog to the vet and gave her a week, they were about to do a follow up visit.
"It actually was the day we got the call the dog was deceased so had the dog still been alive and she not gotten medical care we probably would have impounded the dog," said PACC Director Monica Dangler.
Buchanan found the dog's body in the dumpster on July 20th after seeing Jones on video without the dog and walking towards the dumpsters with a garbage bag.
She was noticeably trying to conceal her identity in a large hooded jacket. She is outraged and feels not enough was done to try and hold Jones accountable.
"The dog's body had dried blood on its arm when we took the dog's body out of the dumpster onto the concrete when the puppies head went to the side blood gushed out of the mouth which tells me there were internal injuries," Buchanan said.
The N4T Investigators also reached out to Tucson Police which launched its own investigation, a spokesperson sent us the following statement.
"A detective reviewed the associated videos, interviews, and paperwork to include the necropsy report. After reviewing the reports and speaking with the pathologist who performed the necropsy, no injuries consistent with animal abuse were noted, such as broken ribs or a broken hyoid bone, which are common injuries from kicking or strangulation. A previous injury was noted to the dog's left femur. This was concerning; however, the investigation found no further evidence to support an arrest."
Dangler told us, "We took all the action we could legally take in this case."
Dangler said Jones never gave them an explanation for what happened to her dog. Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander has made several attempts to get Jones side of the story, on Tuesday he went to her apartment but nobody answered the door.
In July after we first learned of the dogs death her boyfriend answered the door and said she had just left for work.
We provided our contact information and within 15 minutes someone who identified themselves as Jones mother threatened to call the police on us.
When asked about the dead dog she said it was alive and at the vet. PACC told us that couldn't be true there is no question that it was Jones dog found dead in the dumpster.
We offered to do an interview where they could show us the dog alive, we never heard back.
Buchanan said she will not let this situation go so easily.
"I have faith eventually things will come to light, I know that we are not going to give up," she said.
Jones has an arraignment on August 30th in Tucson City Court, we will keep you updated as this case moves forward.
