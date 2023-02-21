N4T Investigators: Oro Valley Police close sexual misconduct investigation of teacher without charges

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Oro Valley Police Department has closed its months long investigation into a teacher at Casas Christian School, who was accused of inappropriately touching a student. Police tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they found nothing criminal took place.
“There were several allegations made, they were all investigated thoroughly by the Oro Valley Police Department and none of them rose to anything that was criminal so no criminal charges have been filed and the case has been closed," said Darren Wright with OVPD.
Even though no criminal charges were filed a spokesperson with Casas Christian School told the N4T Investigators the teacher was fired. They sent us the following statement:
"Even though the Oro Valley Police Department found nothing criminal, CCS terminated the teacher under investigation effective January 19, 2023. Both a team from CCS and Casas Council have concluded an Incident Response Review to identify process improvements moving forward."
We asked for a copy of that review and what particular procedures would be improved, they told us it's an internal document and would not provide us with it.
The N4T Investigators spoke with several parents back in November who explained their concerns about the teacher. One mother told us how her daughter told her that the teacher touched her inappropriately.
“I said why didn’t you come to me, why didn’t you tell me what was going on? Why didn’t you tell me? And she said that her and many other students had tried to tell the teachers and administration what had been happening," the mother said.
Multiple parents told the N4T Investigators that the school punished the children who complained to them about the teacher. The school adamantly denied those accusations telling us no students were punished related to any complaints about the incident.
The N4T Investigators made multiple attempts to reach the teacher by phone and in person but they did not respond.
