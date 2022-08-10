N4T Investigators: Off-campus apartment complex up for sale after series of security concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators are learning more about security concerns at an off-campus student housing complex.
For three months the N4T Investigators have been looking into safety issues at the Sol Y Luna student housing campus, just off of the University of Arizona campus.
In May, Grace Graham who was a resident at the time, told us how she was afraid to return to her room after class due to safety concerns she had.
"I found there is a huge lack of security. I feel like I shouldn't be out after dark, I should always come back to my apartment lock my doors before the sun goes down," she said.
The N4T Investigators heard from several other student residents who feel the same way, several told us there is rarely any staff in the main lobby and often times homeless people have been able to walk through the property.
In June, we spoke to Ryan Pileggi who told us he has seen homeless people sleeping in the lobby.
"It's terrifying I get scared too," he told us.
He showed us bullet holes scattered on the outside of the building. Now the N4T Investigators are learning where those bullet holes likely came from.
We spoke to a woman named Jean, who doesn't want us using her last name, she said her son in May was visiting some friends at Sol Y Luna to celebrate the end of the semester. As he and his group of friends entered an elevator she said another group of men began hitting one of his friends. She said her son stepped in to help but was hit and then threatened at gun point.
"One had a durag the other had a bandana over his face, he pulled a gun on my son and held it in his face," she explained.
She said the gunman headed outside and began firing indiscriminately at the building. The N4T Investigators asked Tucson Police about the incident, they told us 15 rounds were fired, no one was injured but no arrests have been made.
Jean said her fear turned to anger when she learned from the apartment's management that there was no working surveillance inside the building.
"It made me ill made me absolutely ill," Jean said.
She wants to see the apartment's owners Nelson Partners, the City and UofA to coordinate and come up with a solution to better secure the area.
Nelson Partners is a company that owns multiple student housing complexes across the country but is facing many legal challenges from lawsuits and large settlements due to issues with their properties and investors.
We reached out to Nelson Partners to see what security changes if any they made since our first report in June. We did not hear back. In June they provided the following statement.
"As you know, we are property managers, not law enforcement. When illegal activities occur on our property, we notify the police and cooperate with them. If the police determine that one of our tenants has engaged in criminal activity, we evict them immediately as any responsible landlord would do."
The N4T Investigators discovered online records for the Sol Y Luna properties being listed for sale, it's unclear if there are any potential buyers.
Sol Y Luna has been a nuisance for TPD and the City for years. We have covered issues before of residents and guests throwing objects off of balconies towards the nearby Islamic Center. City Councilmember Steve Kozachik has been vocal about his frustrations dealing with Nelson Partners. He told us the City is ready to file criminal nuisance charges if they "don't clean up their act."
As far as the property being for sale, Kozachik told us he isn't sure how much that will help the problems.
