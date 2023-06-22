N4T Investigators: New homes in Rio Rico facing issues installing utilities

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hopeful owners of newly built homes in the growing Santa Cruz County community of Rio Rico are running into roadblocks.
Many new homes are facing long delays to hook up utilities for water and electric service which is needed to receive a Certificate of Occupancy to move in.
Ivan Garcia has found that out the hard way, he is supposed to be only about month from seeing his new home finished but fears he will not be able to move in because of the issues.
“This is somewhere I said you know what, I always wanted to build a family in Rio Rico and raise them. This is perfect, lovely views," he said.
Garcia said the issue has to do with the areas main developer Rio Rico Properties Inc. who he said has the responsibility to hook up new water taps in the area. But recently the company has changed the process for doing that asking for a series of what he calls "bogus" documents such as a chain of title report, betterment fees and records he claims no longer exist.
“They’re requesting bogus documentation that is nearly impossible to retrieve and find," he said.
Taburcio Bazua is the owner of Bazua Builders, one of the most active builders in Rio Rico which is building Garcia's home.
He said he has four clients dealing with the same issue right now.
“I went through my title company here in Rio Rico to get all those documents and they literally told me it’s impossible to get all that info," he said.
He feels an entire army of contractors will do business elsewhere if a solution isn't found soon.
“And then what’s going to happen? There’s going to be a downturn in the amount of sales tax revenue, property tax revenue, it’s going to hurt the County," Bazua said.
The N4T Investigators went to Santa Cruz County Public Works Director Jesus Valdez for answers.
“The County doesn’t provide utilities so we’re in a wait and see on how we can help our residents," Valdez told us.
Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander asked him, “If a lot of folks see these issues they may not be inclined to build in Rio Rico and I imagine that’s an area you enjoy the growth in?”
“Sure, we are concerned and that’s why we'll try to work with people who are building homes to try and get something resolved," Valdez responded.
Rio Rico Properties is a subsidiary of Scottsdale based realty company Taylor Morrison. The N4T Investigators reached out to Taylor Morrison and received the following statement:
"RRPI is an indirect subsidiary of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (“TMHC”). RRPI remains committed to fulfilling all of its contractual and legal obligations to install water and electrical service within Rio Rico. In 1974, RRPI’s predecessor agreed to install water and electrical service for a small group of lot owners and to construct approximately 123 miles of backbone infrastructure within Rio Rico. These obligations were completed in 1980. After that, extensions and hook ups were undertaken based on specific contracts between RRPI and individual customers. These contracts required the customers to pay infrastructure betterment fees to RRPI in order to receive service. The betterment fees were set at the full amount necessary to extend service to each customer’s lot. RRPI’s obligations are only to lot owners who paid their betterment fees and meet other lot ownership criteria. RRPI is not obligated to extend service to lot owners who did not pay RRPI for their share of the infrastructure costs through the betterment fees. However, RRPI has been asked by lot owners within Rio Rico to spend millions of dollars to service property for which it does not have any obligation to install water or electrical service. Accordingly, RRPI has provided an application process whereby any lot owner within Rio Rico may properly establish RRPI’s contractual and legal obligations to install water and electrical service. If a lot owner is unable to demonstrate that RRPI has an obligation to install utilities to their lot, this does not mean that the lot owner will not receive utility service to their lot. Liberty Utilities is the certified water utility provider in the area. Liberty Utilities is obligated by the Arizona Corporation Commission to provide water service to all residents in its certificated area, which includes all of Rio Rico. The cost, timing, and availability for water utility service on lots which RRPI has no utility obligation is solely between Liberty Utilities, its customers, and the Arizona Corporation Commission. UniSource is the utility provider for electrical service within Rio Rico."
The Arizona Corporation Commission tells us that Liberty Utilities, Rio Rico's main water provider, has reported to them the process is moving too slow when RRPI is involved. The Commission says Liberty is getting ready to send out a fact sheet to impacted homeowners to better explain what next steps to take.
Liberty Utilities sent us the following statement:
"Liberty encourages property owners in Rio Rico who would like to install a new water/wastewater service to submit a customer inquiry on our New Connections Webpage HERE. The inquiry will determine if the property is within Liberty’s service area and what water/wastewater facilities are required for service. Liberty will provide the results of the inquiry to the property owner and work together with them on next steps."
For Ivan Garcia he just wants the issues made easy, any delays on his home now could cost him thousands.
“I want to see change and want to see the County step in and stop this, this needs to stop," he said.
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.