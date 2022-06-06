N4T Investigators: Multiple customers of Arizona solar company paying for service never received

TUCSON (KVOA) — Several local customers of Tempe-based solar company Jet Solar Installations tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they continue to pay for services they never received.
The N4T Investigators spoke with customers from Tucson to Wilcox.
Robin Banwell is used to baking in the hot Arizona sun. He said he was hoping to use the power of the sun to save money on his electric bill at his Wilcox home.
He hired Jet Solar in January last year, impressed by the company’s owner Lerrill Jones who was advertising being an Army veteran. Banwell is a Navy veteran.
He said they made him go through a credit union of their choosing. He got a loan for $26,000, which was given to Jet Solar for the project. He wanted the panels installed on a “heavy duty” car port he had made for an exterior garage. He said that was where everything stopped.
“He says we can’t do it that way,” Banwell said.
Banwell said the company stopped communicating with him. Now after a year, the credit union has been demanding he make payments on the loan.
“They called me yesterday, they call me every week threatening to send me to collections," He said. "Would you pay for solar that wasn’t at your house?”
Banwell is now suing Jet Solar in Maricopa County Superior Court for $30,000.
“It sure seems like a scam to me,” he said. "Nothing got done."
Banwell is not the only frustrated customer. Carolyn Gordon of Tucson said she is tired of the back and forth she has been going through.
“I am beyond frustration with these people,” Gordon said.
Gordon hired Jet Solar in August. She actually got her solar panels and financing for $44,000. The only issue she said is the panels weren’t installed correctly and do not work. She said the company is doing nothing about it.
“They never returned my calls I placed," she said. "In two months, we’re going to have waited a whole year to have this done.”
Each month, she continues making payments. She is planning to stop paying but worries about the ramifications of that.
“I can’t seem to get a straight answer," she said. "All the people I had talked to prior that had been involved with them are no longer working for jet solar."
The N4T Investigators spoke with one of those former employees, who does not want their identity revealed in fear of retaliation.
They told us there are at least 50 customers who have been waiting more than six months on their jobs to be done.
They said they left the company recently because of the issues they said they saw happening to customers and other employees, mostly at the direction of Lerrill Jones, they said.
“If he’s [Jones] already made money off of it he just kind of backs up," they said. "They let so many customers basically just sit there that now it’s going to be very hard to even get half of them completed.”
The N4T Investigators called Jet Solar and spoke to a staff member on the phone, who would not transfer us to a manager or Jones. We sent multiple emails, but like the customers we spoke to, we received no response from the company.
Jet Solar is not rated by the Better Business Bureau and has had five complaints closed within the past 12 months. According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, the company has received three complaints against its license in 2022.
