N4T Investigators: Motorcycle theft caught on camera as DPS sees spike in stolen bikes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson area has a very active motorcycle community but also some very active thieves.
Aaron Sill showed the News 4 Tucson Investigators just how fast a motorcycle can be stolen. Sill said in July he got up around 3 a.m. to catch a flight when he noticed his beloved motorcycle wasn't where he left it outside his apartment.
Worried and confused he later got to review the apartment's security footage and was shocked by what he saw. He provided the video to the News 4 Tucson Investigators, in it you can see his bike parked in its usual parking space when suddenly a couple guys walk near it and start checking it out. They have a truck with a trailer bed parked a few feet away and can be seen pushing the bike onto the trailer and taking off.
"They were gone within three minutes," Sill said.
The truck appears to be a dark blue color with a light colored bed cover and orange rims.
Sill posted his experience on a Facebook group for local motorcyclists and received reports from other people about the same truck being involved in the theft of their bikes.
"Five to ten people messaged me with stories or video or screenshots of the same exact truck coming into their complex in all different parts of town so there's no real place they are staying to," Sill explained.
He reported his case to Tucson Police who told us no arrests have been made. We asked TPD if it has been seeing a spike in motorcycle thefts but told us it hasn't. We reached out to DPS which oversees the Auto Theft Task Force and it told us it has been seeing a significant increase in motorcycle thefts recently.
The N4T Investigators spoke to Josiah Brennan the Assistant General Manager at the On Any Moto dealership in Tucson. He said they have heard about some recent thefts.
"Sometimes we have theft recoveries that come in we have to do insurance claims on," Brennan said.
He said there is no full-proof solution to preventing a stolen motorcycle but offered some tips.
"I would tell them do whatever they can, try and chain them up to, especially in apartments, try and chain them up to parking garages stuff like that. Try and park in well-lit areas," he said.
He showed us a device called a rotor lock that he believes could have made it harder to steal Sills bike and others.
"Make it a little bit harder for them to actually maneuver the vehicle backwards and push it so it would have taken a little bit more effort to steal that one," he explained.
But Sill isn't so optimistic he believes these determined thieves will steal with little deterrent unless police arrest them.