N4T Investigators: More than a dozen exotic birds die at rescue as owner tries fixing power issues

TUCSON (KVOA) - The owner of a local bird rescue tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators he had more than a dozen exotic birds die after experiencing a power failure, an issue he claims has been a regular occurrence for more than a year.
Bruce Enderle owns Arizona Parrots, he tries to save as many endangered and exotic birds as he can.
"That's a baby African gray from the Congo, those natural habitats are getting destroyed," Enderle said showing us one of his birds.
He said the problems have been a regular occurrence but with the high Summer temperatures it took a quick and serious toll on the birds.
"Have lost almost 15 birds because it caught us unaware of what was happening," he said.
The problem has to do with his surge protector to his main water pump that feeds the automatic water and cooling systems he has. The issue he blames on Tucson Electric Power sending to much voltage to his property.
"The nominal voltage you're supposed to get is 240 as you get above 250 then there's some electronics that don't like that and my pump protector is an example of that," he said.
He can't just get rid of the surge protector or risk destroying the pump which would be a costly repair. Causing a dilemma for his mission to save the birds.
"Trying to downsize a little bit to try and manage what's going on here." he explained.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators witnessed his pump fail while we were doing an interview with Enderle.
The N4T Investigators reached out to TEP a spokesperson sent us the following statement:
"TEP has performed numerous tests and inspections at the customer's premises. We're confident that our equipment is operating properly and that voltage on TEP's side of the meter is within standard tolerance. TEP is not responsible for the operation of customer-owned equipment like solar panels or pump motors on the other side of the meter."
Enderle isn't convinced the issue is from his side of the meter. He says he can't continue to operate with the way things are running now.
"I still need that pump pumping more than half the day otherwise I just gradually lose the trees which means I'm losing the home for the birds and that's really tragic."
If you have a story you'd like the News 4 Tucson Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.
