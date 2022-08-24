N4T Investigators: More residents deal with "unsafe" conditions at Sol Y Luna as students return to UofA

TUCSON (KVOA) - An off-campus student housing complex near the University of Arizona campus is facing more outrage from tenants and their parents after what some have called a "chaotic" move in day over the weekend.
The complex in question is Sol Y Luna, two twin student apartment buildings along Park and Tyndall.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators have spent more than three months looking into safety concerns at Sol Y Luna and were the first to uncover multiple code violations the building is facing.
In May, the N4T Investigators first heard from student and Sol Y Luna resident Grace Graham who told us how fearful she was living there.
“I feel like I shouldn’t be out after dark, I should always come back to my apartment lock my doors before the sun goes down," she said.
It didn't take us long to learn she wasn't alone. We spoke to several others who felt there was a major lack of security at Sol Y Luna, like Ryan Pileggi who told us a story of seeing a homeless man sleeping in the lobby.
Pileggi pointed out multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the building.
The N4T Investigators later discovered those bullet holes were related to a group of people being held up at gunpoint inside an elevator at the property.
A woman named Jean, who didn't want us using her last name, told us her son was the one who had the gun pointed at him.
“One had a do rag the other had a bandana over his face, he pulled a gun on my son and held it in his face," she explained.
We confirmed with Tucson Police that the man with the gun went outside and fired 15 rounds towards the building, police said there were no injuries and nobody has been arrested.
Over the weekend the N4T Investigators began receiving multiple phone calls and emails from concerned parents who had just helped their children move into Sol Y Luna for the start of the Fall semester.
Jason Hayek helped his daughter move in, he was concerned by what he saw.
“You got hundreds of people moving in, all kinds of issues they are locking the office door, they don’t have the staff it’s almost like a free for all," Hayek said.
He said the lobby doors were wide open and there was no staff watching over who was entering the building, he said trash chutes weren't working and that garbage was over flowing in the hallways. He said the door to his daughter's room was not able to be locked, which is an issue every parent who reached out to us experienced.
He also recorded video of an electrical room door left wide open.
“As a parent it’s really concerning," he said.
A mother named Michelle McPherson also helped her daughter move in, she acknowledged every concern Jason experienced but said she was most concerned by potential fire hazards like boxes and garbage blocking walkways and exit signs that were not working properly.
“It’s probably horrible to say but I am grateful she’s on the second floor because I feel she would have a better chance of survival which I can’t believe I am thinking that," McPherson said.
In June, the News 4 Tucson Investigators discovered multiple code violations against the building including some fire hazards, the City issued citations but to this day many of the now more than 30 different violations have gone unresolved, there's a pending court hearing.
Sol Y Luna is in City Councilmember Steve Kozachik's Ward 6, he has long been vocal against the property's owner Nelson Partners and said he hasn't been satisfied with their response to many issues.
We have covered stories about Sol Y Luna for years, a previous focus of attention there was tenants and guests throwing objects off balconies towards the nearby Islamic Center.
Kozachik said he is concerned by the many code violations and said the City is ready to take steps to shut the property down.
“If they don’t abate...give us a good clear sign they are going to abate in a reasonable time, 24 to 48 hours, then we will take action to shut them down," Kozachik explained.
But Sol Y Luna is the largest student housing community in Tucson and that would leave hundreds of students looking for new housing at one of the worst times to find it.
Nelson Partners sent us a statement saying they are addressing many of the issues brought up saying:
“We are the largest student community in the Tucson market and with the building at almost capacity we are working on streamlining efficient processes, adding additional staff. The City Inspector came by this week and we are on track to complete any of the violations and he did not say, “they will shut down the building”. We want to service the students and parents of University of Arizona and have a wonderful living environment.”
It also sent us several documents showing their responses to their tenants and updates on issues which we attached to this article.
A company spokesperson said they have received vulgar messages from upset parents and are filing police reports.
The N4T Investigators learned the Sol Y Luna properties are up for sale, it's unclear if there are any buyers lined up.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.