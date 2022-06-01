N4T Investigators: More customers say they paid Tucson pool builder thousands for work that never happened

TUCSON (KVOA) — More customers of the now defunct Tucson franchise for Premier Pools and Spas tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they spent thousands for a new pool but the jobs have been abandoned.

“You can’t get a hold of anybody,” said customer Mark Keyes. "There’s no answers to phone calls, there’s no return on any text messages."

“Every time someone was supposed to come out, they didn’t,” said Jennifer Parisi. "They kept canceling there was always some excuse."

The local franchise was owned by Stephen Maskey who lost his pool contractor’s license earlier this year after several complaints were made to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. At the time of writing this article, he has eight open cases and four disciplined cases against his license.

Amy Barnes is the latest customer to speak with the N4T Investigators. She said she paid around $51,000 and all she has is an empty shell of a pool to show for it. She hired Premier Pools and Spas in July 2021 and said the project was only supposed to take six months. When she spoke to us, it was the day of her son’s high school graduation, which she originally planned to have celebrations by the pool.

“It's very disheartening that people can do this,” Barnes said.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators made multiple attempts to contact Maskey for his side of the story; we received no response. We also made multiple attempts to receive a response from the Premier Pools and Spas corporate office. Barnes said when she called the corporation, she kept getting hung up on. She filed four complaint forms on the company website and has heard nothing back. She feels they have a responsibility to help.

“It’s their brand. It’s their name," Barnes said. "They should have some level of interest in what’s going on and making sure their customers are satisfied.” Right after our first investigation, a few weeks ago the Parisi family said they heard from Maskey right after it aired. They said he told them an attorney was preventing him from speaking to them and he wanted to help finish their pool and would schedule subcontractors but have the Parisi’s pay them directly up to their original contract rate — anything that would cost more Maskey claimed, he would pay for.

“I asked him if he would put it in writing. He said no, and I just can’t trust him that he will stay true to his word that," said Jennifer’s husband Brandon Parisi. "He will actually finish our pool for us.”

The N4T Investigators asked the ROC if such a request would be legal since Maskey is unlicensed. An ROC spokesperson said it is as long as he does not receive any compensation, but they warned customers that the ROC would no longer have any jurisdiction if any issues happened with such an arrangement, because in that capacity, he would not be considered a contractor.