N4T Investigators: More customers report issues with Tucson body shop

TUCSON (KVOA) - For about five years the News 4 Tucson Investigators have been looking into customer concerns with a local auto shop owner named Ramon Valencia III. He previously owned a shop called Gearhead Auto Works but after our investigations changed the named to Diamondback Collision.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators continue to regularly hear from Valencia's customers who claim they are waiting months for their vehicles to be repaired.
Ashley Contreras was involved in a car accident in March, she chose to send her car to Diamondback Collision.
She said it didn't take long for her insurance company to pay Diamondback Collision.
"He got one of the checks, middle of March and then he asked for a second one because it wasn't enough so my insurance company mailed him another check, he checked those two out. It was about $10,000," Contreras said.
She said that's when everything stopped and she hasn't heard any updates about her car.
"He hasn't done anything to the car. They don't communicate at all, they are very unprofessional, we just want updates we haven't gotten any receipts of what's been done, any of that," she explained.
She was shocked to learn with a little more research that she's not alone, coming across our previous investigations.
Last year we shared the story of Ramon Rivera who also had his car sent to Diamondback Collision after an accident. He told the N4T Investigators in August of 2022 that he had been waiting more than eight months for his car after Diamondback Collision was paid around $7,000.
"What can a person do?," Rivera questioned.
The company remains one the N4T Investigators receive the most complaints about on a regular basis.
The company has an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau with about 10 complaints filed against them.
The N4T Investigators had made many previous attempts to speak with Valencia, this week he answered the phone and spoke with our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander.
Valencia declined doing an interview but told us some customers are just making up issues because of our reporting. He admitted to facing delays but blamed most of the issues on multiple insurance companies.
He said because he's an out of network shop, most of the insurance companies have delayed sending out adjusters and have been "low-balling" estimates. This he said ends up negatively effecting the customer. He told us to call any small out of network shop and they would tell us the same thing.
The N4T Investigators spoke with three shops that fit the bill of a small out of network shop, they did not want to speak on camera or be identified in our reporting but told us they have not faced any issues with the insurance companies and were getting most jobs done within a few days or a couple weeks at most.
Valencia also said he's faced staffing issues due to Covid.
Contreras doesn't buy the excuses and said she just wants her car back, she no longer trusts Valencia to work on it. She said she's filed a police report and is speaking with attorneys.
"It's not ok, people need cars, you're scamming people out of money. It's not ok," she said.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.