N4T Investigators: More customers of Tucson painter say he took off with their money

TUCSON (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators are hearing from more customers of a local painter named Theodore Enick Jr. who they claim took off with their money and never returned.
Every customer has a similar story of a smooth talking salesman they said was great at convincing them they were hiring the right guy and offering great prices but they said it didn't take long for things to go south.
"I would like to see him pay for what he's done to other people," said Grant Deakin.
"You just don't know who you are bringing into your home," said Jay Huffstuter.
"This is a great town and we don't need people like him," said Ron Janicki.
Those are former customers of Theodore Enick and his unlicensed Enick Professional Painters business that the News 4 Tucson Investigators discovered is doing business across Southern Arizona and in Florida. We have been investigating Enick for several months. The first customer who spoke with us on the record is Jay Huffstuter.
"We did not get any painting done at all," he told us.
He said he paid Enick a t$1,000 deposit gifted by his mother in November last year to paint some rooms inside his house. He said Enick never returned and the money also never seen again.
"[He] Said he had a heart attack, then he had Covid, that he was in Florida just excuse after excuse but he's always maintained he'd pay my mom her money back," Huffstuter said.
After our first report in May that still hasn't happened.
"There was a brain tumor, there was him falling off a ladder. There were a lot of red flags," Deakin told us.
Grant Dekain paid Enick more than $3,000 to paint his house, signing a contract which claimed Enick was licensed and insured but he isn't according to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors records. Dekain said Enick actually showed up and worked but sporadically and going weeks at a time without showing up. The work he did do Dekain said was poor and eventually he took off and never returned.
"He just disappeared along with some of my tools and ladder from the yard. He stole from me," he said.
So he decided to finish the job himself.
"He had all these excuses I can't do this because I'm going to be sick, I'm here I'm there after a few weeks you knew it wasn't going to happen," Ron Janicki told us.
Janicki said he fell victim to Enick back in 2019, paid him a $400 deposit, he said after several months he got the money back after calling Oro Valley Police who he said threatened to issue an arrest warrant for Enick. Janicki wishes more could have been done then.
"You got to do what you can to stop him," Janicki told our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department told the News 4 Tucson Investigators it is well aware of Enick and said he has multiple arrest warrants issued related to contracting without a license. We have been unable to locate Enick, in May he answered a phone call but hung up as soon as we began questioning him.
We have also heard from other customers who paid deposits that were never returned who didn't want to go on camera, some fearing retaliation, Huffstuter said after our story Enick aggressively reached out to him using foul language.