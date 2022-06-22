N4T Investigators: More Arizona solar customers say company has left them paying for loans, unfinished work

TUCSON (KVOA) — More customers of the Tempe-based company Jet Solar Installations tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they have been left on the hook for thousands of dollars for solar panels that do not work.

Pablo Mojarro and his wife, Angelica are facing financial turmoil after hiring Jet Solar in August to install solar panels on their house. They said the panels got put on their roof within two weeks, but were never finished being hooked up and remain unusable. They said Jet Solar is not returning their calls or helping fix the issue.

“From the beginning, until now it’s been a lie. We left messages nobody gets back to you,” Mojarro said.

He said he was told by the company’s Vice President Breezie Leeds months ago that she would take care of it, now they can’t get through to her. The N4T Investigators asked them to call her in front of our cameras. Mojarro dialed the number; nobody answered but a voicemail recording identified the number belonging to Breezie and then an automated voice said the mailbox was full.

“Mailbox is full, that's anybody you call from Jet Solar,” explained Pablo.

Two weeks ago, The News 4 Tucson Investigators first told the story of two other Jet Solar customers dealing with similar issues, Robin Banwell of Wilcox and Carolyn Gordon from Tucson.

"Sure seems like a scam to me, nothing got done,” Banwell said.

"I am beyond frustration with these people,” Gordon said.

Banwell is suing Jet Solar for $30,000 in Maricopa County. He said he had to get around $30,000 in financing for the project; he did not want the panels installed on his house but an outside structure, which he said is heavy duty, that he paid to build specifically for that purpose. He said the company refused to install the panels and has been ignoring him since.

Gordon hired Jet Solar in August. She actually got her solar panels with financing for $44,000. The only issue, she said, is the panels weren’t installed correctly and do not work. She said the company is doing nothing about it.

“They never returned my calls I placed; in two months we’re going to have waited a whole year to have this done,” she said.

Each month, she continued making payments.

“I can’t seem to get a straight answer all the people I had talked to prior that had been involved with them are no longer working for jet solar,” she said.

The N4T Investigators made repeated attempts to contact Jones. He never responded until just after our story aired. He disputes Robin Banwell’s claims and said he paid a different company for the panels and that they just handled the installation. He said he took over Banwell’s payments for a year. “We also documented and communicated to Robin frequently letting him know we could install the solar on his home. he said. "He refused to have the solar installed on his home and insisted it be installed on a shed. The shed is not permitted and is unsafe. We gave Robin a reputable company that could do ground mounts and that is documented. He refused and decided to have a structure built himself. This structure is not permitted. We then gave Robin a specialized company to assist him. He refused.”

But Jones was silent about Carolyn Gordon's claims and a former employee we spoke to, who said he quit the company because of what he claims he saw happening to customers and other employees. That former employee said there are around 50 customers waiting more than six months for their projects to be finished. He wanted us to conceal his identity in fear of retaliation.

"If he's already made money he just backs up, they let so many customers just sit there it's going to be hard to get half of them completed,” they told us.

We spoke to Nicole Burns of Coolidge, who is in the same boat, on the hook for $40,000 solar panels that don't work. She has been waiting over six months.

"I can't afford it. I have a two-year-old as well," Burns said. "I can't afford to pay for solar panels that don't work and APS. The whole point was to eliminate APS and have a cheaper bill not pay double."

The News 4 Tucson Investigators also spoke to Warren Harper and his wife, Dominique of Casa Grande. They said they had originally signed on with a different solar company but paid $500 to break the contract and go with Jet Solar because they said they were promised sign-on bonuses which they never received. They too are paying for solar panels that do not work and they have complained to the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general, which, so far, has gone nowhere. The financial burden is making them unable to pay their bills and now hurting their credit.

"All these people with the same story, come on now, no one is making that up,” said Warren.

"Something is going to be done hopefully since there are multiple of us saying similar things in the same situation,” Dominique added.

All of the customers we've spoken to were told they had to go through one of two financial companies to process the loan. We know the customers have made complaints to those companies but it seems they continue to approve the loans. We've reached out to both of them about this but have yet to hear anything back.