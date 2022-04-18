N4T Investigators: Misdemeanor charges filed against Tucson HOA President for missing political signs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Disappearing political signs have led to misdemeanor criminal damage charges against a local attorney and Homeowner’s Association President.
The Catalina Foothills Estates No. 9 HOA is part of a beautiful high-end neighborhood. However, a battle has been brewing between some homeowners and the HOA that has reached a boiling point; the News 4 Tucson Investigators have been looking into the neighborhood drama for six months.
Resident Jeffrey Landers put up several signs last year speaking out against an HOA Board proposition to raise community dues from $100 to $300 per year, which ultimately was approved by voters.
In October, Landers reached out to the N4T Investigators after he said several signs he put up along Skyline Boulevard, by a main root into the Cat9 neighborhood, were being “stolen.” He said he had video proof of it.
“I was getting a little irritated by them being stolen, so I set up a camera,” Landers said.
Landers provided the N4T Investigators with video taken on Oct. 5, showing a woman walking down the street to the corner where he placed his sign, removing and destroying it then disposing of it out of frame. Landers said the woman in the video was clearly the HOA President Sherri Durand, who is also a local attorney.
Landers also provided video taken the following day, showing the same woman once again removing and disposing a sign Lander’s said he put back in the same place.
Landers reported the incidents to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which began an investigation.
The video outraged other residents in the neighborhood like Jim Ponzo.
“I think those kinds of actions lead to more problems rather than us coming together and sort out what’s best for all of us," Ponzo said. "If I am on the board and I disagree, I am just going to take this and destroy it?”
In October, the N4T Investigators spoke with Durand over the phone. She denied any wrong doing and warned us not to run a story.
She sent us an email saying, “I recommend you use extreme caution if you decide to run this story and perpetuate these disgruntled owners' unfounded claims or statements that a board member is dishonest and has engaged in any criminal activity. Owners intentionally violating our CCRs and the Pima County sign standards should not be given a platform to continue to defame and harass board members.”
But it seems the County Attorney’s Office disagrees. Last month, Durand was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage. She has an arraignment scheduled in Pima County Justice Court on April 29.
Landers said he was happy to see the charges being filed.
“She’s a lawyer she’s supposed to know better," Landers said. "I think the board and she owe the neighbors and myself an open apology.”
