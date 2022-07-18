N4T Investigators: Marana "Pet Resort" loses license after dog found dead in kennel

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators were the first to confirm that Buhrke's Pet Resort lost its license, essentially putting them out of business, after a dog was found dead while in their care two weeks ago.
The N4T Investigators know a sign was placed on the business's office door from the Town of Marana, informing the public of the revoked license, by Friday evening.
Marana Animal Control began investigating Buhrke's Pet Resort after a German Sheppard lab mix named Ella was found dead by her owner Ceasar Nava when he went to pick her and another dog he left in the kennel's care.
Receiving news of Buhrke's Pet Resort being shut down he said nothing will ever take away his families grief for Ella but that it's a great start.
"It's just sad the fact that my dog had to be the one to be deceased on the property last but I'm just glad no other animals going to be in their care and other parents are not going to have to deal with this," Nava said.
The N4T Investigators are the only media outlet that interviewed the kennel's owner Steve Buhrke. Last week he told us they lose about "one to two dogs per year." We also spoke with others who have lost their dogs while being cared for by Buhrke's Pet Resort.
The N4T Investigators first obtained the long awaited necropsy report to determine Ella's cause of death. The examiner determined Ella likely died from heat related illness, based on where she was found and some abnormalities of the brain and other areas being consistent with past cases but they said there is no way for them to definitively say she died from the heat.
The N4T Investigators returned to Buhrke's Pet Resort to try and ask Buhrke about losing his license and the necropsy report but we found no one there as we have upon multiple other visits.
We discovered the property has been listed for sale for some time but the listing broker tells us they will be removing the listing because they were "deeply disturbed" by what they saw in our investigation and want no association with Buhrke.
