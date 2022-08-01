N4T Investigators: Marana Animal Control releases images from investigation into Buhrke's Pet Resort

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - We are getting our first look inside Buhrke's Pet Resort after a series of inspections from Marana Animal Control before and after a dog was found dead in its kennel last month.
On July 5, the German Sheppard lab mix Ella was found dead in her kennel by her owner Ceasar Nava as he came to pick her up. A necropsy would later find heat exhaustion as the likely cause of death.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators made a public records request for all reports filed by Animal Control and all pictures and videos taken. The Town of Marana sent us more than 320 images and short videos.
According to Marana records, Animal Control Officers had visited Buhrke's Pet Resort since April 4 due to receiving multiple complaints before Ella's death.
Officer's didn't find anything significant until June when they received multiple complaints. Upon another inspection officers found the facility had some clogged drains in kennels and some dogs were being kept in kennels that were dirty and full of waste. These were captured in the photos provided to us.
After Ella's death, Animal Control began daily inspections. On July 12th officers found 11 dogs without water. On July 13 they found more dogs without water with temperatures reaching 99 degrees in the kennel area.
They provided video of a bull dog that was left without water, drinking very quickly as officers filled their bowl with water, appearing to be very thirsty.
According to a responding officer, they asked Steve Buhrke when the bull dog was last given water he said he didn't remember.
On July 15, the Town revoked the businesses license and transferred all dogs to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for care until pairing them with their owners. No cats were being boarded at the time.
Buhrke and his two adult step-children Michaela Stadley and Jonathan Stadley were given criminal citations for neglect.
Buhrke told us and Animal Control that his step-children were handling operations. In our interview with Buhrke a few days after Ella's death he told us they were trained to handle everything.
"There's nothing they don't understand how to do whenever they have any question they call us," he told us.
As part of our record's request, we received statements the step-children gave to Animal Control.
Jonathan Stadley's statement:
"Checked on Ella and Mavis upon waking at 6:00 a.m. on 7/5. Both animals were well with tails wagging when I filled water dishes for the start of the day. Bowls were refilled every hour to an hour and a half during which we would take care of several customers picking up and dropping off throughout the day. Ella was discovered around 4:30 p.m."
Michaela Stadley's statement:
"Got a phone call about 2-3 hours after from my brother saying the dog has passed. I ran over to see for myself and was beyond confused and hurt to find a perfectly good dog was gone."
We requested an on camera interview with Marana officials but were told the matter will be going to court and they will not be doing interviews at this time.
