N4T Investigators: Majority of Arizona dialysis centers facing health violations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dialysis is a crucial procedure to save the lives of people going through kidney failure, until they hopefully receive a transplant.
It can be a stressful time for the patient who is also at an increased risk of getting severely ill.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reviewed data from the Arizona Department of Health Services giving a concerning image of what’s going on inside dialysis centers across the state.
Arizona has 130 outpatient dialysis centers. The N4T Investigators learned that since 2019 about 75 percent of them faced violations for things related to patient health and safety.
We spoke to a Tucson resident who recently endured regular dialysis until luckily receiving a kidney transplant. He wants us to hide his identity.
He said he was very concerned by the data.
The facility where he received dialysis, the Fresenius East Tucson location on Fifth Avenue, faced a violation noting that 21 out of the 25 dialysis stations at the center had "dried blood, dust and grime."
"It's ridiculous, my health was at risk doing dialysis and I didn't even know it,” he said.
The N4T Investigators spoke with Paul Conway, who represents the American Association of Kidney Patients and has gone through dialysis himself.
He said when compared to other states Arizona stands out for the number of violations against dialysis centers.
"You see what I would call repeat offenders, facilities that have had issues for safety of dialysis patients dating well before the pandemic when you have a case like that what you have to ask yourself is how strong is the regulatory and penalty process in terms of its integrity,” Conway said.
In Arizona there are two multi-billion-dollar companies that operate more than 85 percent of all dialysis centers in the state, Davita Kidney Care and Fresenius Medical Care.
In Southern Arizona, we found nine Davita Centers and five Fresenius centers with violations and the companies have been able to negotiate down some of their penalties to a small fraction of what state inspectors recommended.
In February last year, Davita's East Tucson center got a $193,250 fine for five repeat offenses going back to 2015 related to issues with cleaning equipment. They negotiated the fine down to just $20,000. A Fresenius location in the Phoenix area, after a series of repeat offenses, faced a $219,000 fine, the company got it down to $30,000.
"There's no reason for lawyers to try and bargain with bringing the fines lower just pay what you have to or get shut down is how I feel about that,” said the Tucson kidney patient we spoke with.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to both companies for comment, Davita did not respond and a spokesperson for Fresenius sent us the following statement:
"We are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients living with kidney failure, supporting more than 5,000 patients at five dozen centers throughout Arizona. While our quality standards often exceed the hundreds of state and federal requirements, we work hard to take corrective action when any issue is identified."
The Arizona Department of Health Services sent us the following statement:
“Patient safety is our highest priority. When a survey or complaint investigation identifies violations of rules and regulations, our first priority is ensuring compliance. Repeat violations can result in fines and notices of intent to revoke a license. Fines are limited by state law to $500 per violation per day. Licensed facilities have due process rights, including the ability to request an informal settlement hearing and to negotiate a settlement that ensures compliance with licensing rules and regulations.”
