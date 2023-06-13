N4T Investigators: Local school district pushes back after State Superintendent comments

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two local school districts were put on blast during a press conference last week held by State Superintendent Tom Horne.
Horne held the event to highlight the use of the Department of Education's new "Empower Hotline" he used Catalina Foothills School District and Tucson Unified School District as examples of districts where issues were identified.
At TUSD he took issue with the District's Ethnic Studies Program having a Critical Race Theory curriculum and at CFSD he showed a list that was sent to the hotline showing several students who had preferred pronouns indicating which students wanted the information hidden from parents.
Horne read from a graph for Parental Rights in Arizona saying, "Any attempt to encourage a minor child to withhold information from their parents is grounds for discipline for employees of the state."
But the list Horne presented was an issue from a couple years ago that the district resolved well before the hotline existed.
A reporter asked Horne, "This was resolved before the hotline was set up why is this an issue now?"
Horne responded with a question, "Is all the information when kids want to change names or genders is that all given to the parents?"
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to CFSD we received the following statement:
"To refute Superintendent Horne’s claims, we have had no communication from the ADE on this topic. His press conference yesterday was the first time we heard about these ‘discussions’ with CFSD.
To be clear, these are not recent incidents. This spreadsheet, from a confidential staff email sent back in 2021, was leaked to a political activist months ago. Its surfacing had nothing to do with the hotline. We do not see any link between this spreadsheet and the 'Empowerment Hotline.'
As we said back in March, the spreadsheet does not conform to our district's practice. The list should not have been created, and it no longer exists. We respect any student's preference regarding how they are addressed in school, be it a nickname or a pronoun request. However, as students are informed, if a parent were to inquire, our staff do not keep this information from parents. Further, we encourage students to discuss these matters with their parents.
It’s disheartening to see that a person who was elected to strengthen Arizona public schools is instead using his press conferences to tarnish them."
TUSD sent us the following statement in response to the comments made by Horne and Critical Race Theory.
"Though we understand that the Empowerment Hotline is available for parent concerns about their child’s educational experience, we always prefer and encourage our parents to contact the exceptional teachers and administrators in our schools to address any concerns they have."
The N4T Investigators spoke with Dan Grossenbach a parent with children who go to a CFSD school. He said he's used the Empower Hotline and so far believes it's a useful tool.
"I called the Empowerment Hotline thinking it was a place for parents like me to get some help when we're not getting any answers from the school and it seems to be they're responding to that," he said.
Grossenbach believes Critical Race Theory should not be taught in school and believes preferred pronouns should be shared with parents. He disagrees with CFSD that the issue related to the list has been resolved, he wants to see specific policies made to prevent it from happening again.
"It appears there's a list, but that's not a practice but yet it is ok and it's very confusing to us as parents, to the kids themselves," he said.
Sally Schleu is a retired teacher, the hotline she believes is just another unnecessary obstacle for teacher's to do their jobs.
"I can not imagine being in a classroom at this time with so many people so divided and organizing against teachers," she said.
Horne said during the press conference the goal is not for anyone to lose their jobs and wasn't sure yet exactly what can be done with the information gathered from the hotline but he believes there are "things we can do."
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.
