N4T Investigators: Local county's lack of grand jury process brought up during prominent murder case

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A grand jury can be an important tool in the criminal justice system.
It's a panel of citizens that determine whether or not a suspect should be indicted on criminal charges.
In Santa Cruz County there is no grand jury process in place. That was brought up front and center during a preliminary hearing last month for George Alan Kelly.
Kelly is charged with 2nd degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after being accused by the state of murdering an undocumented immigrant on his Kino Springs ranch the end of January.
His case has gained national attention.
During his preliminary hearing before the Justice of the Peace last month, his attorney Brenna Larkin made a point of questioning why the case didn't go before a grand jury.
"The state can take this case to a state grand jury, that's not how a preliminary hearing is supposed to work. I strongly urge the court to treat this case like all these other cases are treated," she stated.
But the state prosecutor Kim Huntley was quick to fire back and explain why that didn't happen.
"That is not a process we have available, it's certainly something that the state would like to have that ability in our county and it's certainly something we've been discussing with the court, we just don't have the ability to do that, this case would be prime for a grand jury frankly," she said.
The Justice of the Peace went on to find probable cause and now Kelly awaits trial.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out multiple times to the Santa Cruz County court to discuss why there isn't a grand jury system in place and if it's something that would be considered. We did not hear back.
Luis Fidel is an experienced attorney with Piccarreta Davis Keenan Fidel in Pima County, where there has long been a grand jury system. He believes not having that option would be problematic.
"It makes things more complicated for the parties involved in the criminal justice system because a preliminary hearing is a more involved process," he said.
But the N4T Investigators actually found the defense attorney's we spoke to in Santa Cruz County actually prefer not having grand juries.
Louis Parra is a Nogales attorney, he believes with a much quitter courthouse than larger counties there is little need to convene grand juries.
"The crime rates are not as high here in Santa Cruz County compared to other parts of the state and the country for that matter," Parra said.
And as a defense attorney he prefers preliminary hearings because they allow the defense to be present and present their own evidence and cross examine witnesses, while a grand jury is a private proceeding involving only the prosecution.
"We would like all the transparency in the world when it comes to being able to put on evidence and call witnesses," he said.
Another Nogales attorney named George Damon agrees. He believes that grand juries are more costly and complex than it's worth for small counties like Santa Cruz County.
"Because it's a small county everybody knows each other there's conflicts. There's other issues, people don't want to serve on juries, they don't meet the qualifications, they aren't citizens," he said.
As for Kelly's trial it has been scheduled for September 6th.
If you have a story you'd like the News 4 Tucson Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.