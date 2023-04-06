N4T Investigators: Lawsuit filed against Music Getaways after canceled events leaves fans without refunds

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many ticket holders tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they haven't had any luck getting refunds from Music Getaways after the event promoter canceled a series of events in the Dominican Republic with short notice.
The Solfest Punta Cana and Solcomedy Jam were billed as an R&B lovers dream vacation but for hundreds of customers turned into a nightmare after some people learned of the cancellation less than 24 hours before it was supposed to happen.
Many people were already on flights heading to the events. We spoke to several people impacted from Arizona, like Derrick Gory of Tucson.
"I definitely feel cheated and shocked that this happened," he said.
A Facebook group set up for ticket holders who feel cheated has more than 1,000 members.
Music Getaways is owned by world famous saxophonist Warren Hill.
The N4T Investigators spoke with several people like Arnisha Barnett Red, who have had issues getting any sort of recourse.
She said her bank gave her a temporary credit after she disputed the more than $9,000 she spent. But a few days ago they took it back after a response from Music Getaways.
"They called me a couple days ago and said we have to debit your account because Music Getaways gave you credit," she said.
But she said she doesn't want credit to a future event but her money back. The bank sent her the details of its investigation including related documents.
In it was a contract Music Getaways sent her bank, she noticed it was drastically different from what she signed.
She provided both sets of documents to the N4T Investigators. We saw the major differences. In the unsigned documents sent to her bank it includes a strict no refund clause and a statement about the company not being responsible for any sudden cancellations. That is language absent from the documents she signed.
"You don't mess with people's money, that's a lot of money that's somebody's yearly income," she said.
The N4T Investigators found new lawsuits filed against the company. A law firm in California, where Music Getaways is based, filed a class action lawsuit claiming a breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing and alleged violations of unfair competition laws.
We found another lawsuit filed in Kings County, New York by the company Alternative Funding for allegedly not being paid for services rendered for Music Getaways. A default judgement was issued ordering Music Getaways to pay more than $594,000.
Music Getaways has blamed the venue Hard Rock Punta Cana for the last minute cancellation but in a statement to impacted customers HRPC said Music Getaways failed to pay them guest funds to reserve the rooms. It stated it plans to take legal action against Music Getaways, so far we haven't been able to find anything filed.
In a statement to the N4T Investigators Music Getaways said, "Due to the wrongful allegations and threat of litigation that have been asserted against our companies, we have been advised by counsel to not provide additional comment or information. We assert that there was no breach, default, or violation of any agreement in our part, and that we are trying to address and resolve the matter reasonably and as soon as possible."
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to look into email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.