N4T Investigators: Judge unseals federal lawsuit against Arizona-based clinics accused of kickbacks and fraud

TUCSON (KVOA) - A federal judge has unsealed records related to a lawsuit against Arizona-based Modern Vascular, which operates more than a dozen clinics in ten states.
The federal complaint was filed in January 2020 by two doctors accusing Modern Vascular of paying doctors "illegal kickbacks" and performing unnecessary medical procedures as well as fraud.
The Department of Justice has now also indicated it plans to join the suit, it must make a court filing within 90 days.
The complaint claims, Modern Vascular founder and Board Chairman Yury Gampel pressured doctors at the clinics to "perform invasive procedures on as many referred patients as possible."
They also claim Gampel ensured the clinics treated patients based on what procedures received the highest Medicare reimbursement "without regard to medical necessity, charging as much as $17,000 to $30,000 per procedure."
Modern Vascular sent the N4T Investigators the following statement:
“Modern Vascular provides cutting-edge, innovative and minimally invasive endovascular procedures to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and is committed to advancing regular screening, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of PAD. Our mission is to eliminate unnecessary amputations using patient education, behavior modification, at-home medical management and outpatient procedures.
While we do not comment on pending litigation, we believe the complaints, which seek large paydays for the relators – two of which are competitors who don’t know how our business operates, are without merit. We intend to vigorously defend against the claims.
Like all healthcare companies, Modern Vascular operates in a highly regulated industry and our goal is to fully comply with the myriad of complex laws and regulations that apply to our business. Compliance is a top priority for us, and we are constantly reinforcing our efforts to achieve best practices. We have and will continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice and the U.S. District Court in seeking to reach a resolution for the allegations against the Company.”
The News 4 Tucson Investigators first reported on Modern Vascular during our investigation in August, 2021 after we heard from several former patients, some who filed lawsuits, claiming they received unnecessary procedures that in some cases led to amputation.
One such patient was Kae Barnes who had a leg amputated after seeking care at an Arizona Modern Vascular clinic. She is suing Modern Vascular. Speaking to News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander in August, 2021 via Zoom she told us, "They all need to stop, they are ruining lives. They should all be shutdown."
Last year, Modern Vascular sent out some of its top doctors to Tucson to do an interview with the N4T Investigators in response to the various allegations. Modern Vascular's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Burkowitz told us he believes much of the negative pressure was coming from their competitors.
He said what they do at Modern Vascular is a relatively new approach to treating patients with pulmonary artery disease (PAD) and other ailments and he said those who take the traditional approach sometimes feel threatened by competitors.
"When a better technology comes out you're going to see some flux in the market as people get used to it," Burkowitz told us.
We also spoke to Dr. Juan Carlos Correa, one of Modern Vascular's surgeons who flew in from Missouri.
“We all have complications no matter how good you say you are,” Dr. Correa said.
We also spoke to one of their competitors who has been very vocal against Modern Vascular, Dr. Scott Berman who is a vascular surgeon in Pima County.
He told us he has treated former Modern Vascular patients who he believes were harmed by Modern Vascular.
"When we started seeing patients getting hurt is when we started to speak out and I would expect the same thing if I am hurting patients and doing a bad job, I would expect someone to speak out against me," Dr. Berman said.
We reached back out to Dr. Berman for comment after the federal complaint was unsealed, he sent us this statement:
“I am thankful that though slow, the system ultimately works to protect patients from physicians who prioritize profit over providing high quality, appropriate care. If the allegations prove to be true, this is a classic case of a sophisticated business plan to exploit vulnerable patients by the principals of Modern Vascular and the local Tucson physicians and podiatrists who invested in their business, despite being warned by their own peers.”
We will continue to update you as this federal case moves forward.