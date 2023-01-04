N4T Investigators: Jet Solar's owner speaks out after numerous reports of incomplete projects

TUCSON (KVOA) - For more than six months the News 4 Tucson Investigators have been looking into customer complaints about unfinished projects using the Tempe-based company Jet Solar.
The N4T Investigators have spoken to more than a dozen upset customers and former employees who claimed they were owed money. Many of the customers projects had been fully funded and delayed for several months.
The customers used multiple different lenders to process their loans. They used either Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, Mosaic or Dividend Finance.
Charles O'Donnell used Dividend and has started receiving bills even though his project hasn't been completed.
"They are already charging me and threatening to send me to collections," he said.
Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union previously told the News 4 Tucson Investigators they stopped doing business with Jet Solar after receiving two complaints. Mosaic never returned our request for comment. Dividend said it's investigating multiple customer complaints about delayed fully funded projects.
For the first time, the company's owner Lerrill Jones agreed to an interview with News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander. The interview took place the end of November.
Jones addressed issues his company faced, attributing much of it to his company being a start up.
"As a start up, you have many challenges as a start up, from financing to understanding the specific industry, vetting correct personnel and then you have Covid so on and so forth," Jones explained.
Jones focused most of his attention during the interview on Dividend Finance, which he said has unfairly targeted his business. He said they have been withholding funds, which he claims is causing his employees to go unpaid and jobs being delayed.
"Through discrimination, retaliation and maliciousness [it] has completely derailed my organization," he said.
He shared email communications with the company, officials with Dividend said they would be releasing around $41,000 of funds, including around 20,000 dollars withheld as a penalty after they received 9 customer complaints, that was mid-November. He said the funds weren't released and the company actually withheld around $92,000 without explanation.
"When you intentionally want to derail an organization, a small one like us, you hold the money. I can't pay my electricians to finish the jobs. I can't pay my customer care center to receive phone calls to take care of the customer," Jones said.
We asked Dividend about his claims. They sent us a statement saying, "We are aware of the challenges some of our loan customers are experiencing with Jet Solar and are working to expedite the completion of the projects. Dividend is working directly with any impacted homeowner to remedy the situation."
But remember the issues with Jet Solar happened under multiple different lenders, Jones said they never intended to do anything wrong and have been getting delayed projects done.
"We have done everything we could do as a start up, did we make errors? I take full accountability of all of those errors. I take full accountability for the learning curve and lessons learned in this industry. I don't blame anyone else it's my organization I take accountability," Jones said.
But even after our interview customers like Nicole Burns are still paying for unfinished jobs. Burns has been waiting almost two years. She said she doesn't buy his explanations.
"I don't care about his learning curve, don't start a company and don't involve people's homes, people's credit, people's livelihood, I don't care about that you don't do it," she said.
After our interview, Jones' license to install solar was revoked by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors after 12 complaints were filed against his license. Four of those complaints received disciplinary action, eight remain open cases.
