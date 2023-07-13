N4T Investigators: Inmate families concerned after Tucson federal prison AC breaks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Parents of inmates at the federal prison in Tucson tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they are very concerned after learning the complex has been without air conditioning for several weeks. The two mothers who spoke to us don't want to be identified in fear of retaliation.
"It's just not well taken care of there," one of the mothers said.
She told us her son will be locked up for a long time, she knows being in prison isn't supposed to be like a vacation but feels the inmates basic humanity isn't being respected.
"These are human beings and need to be treated as such," she said.
The other mother's son is also looking at a lengthy sentence, she was visiting from Florida for the 4th of July holiday and was worried learning the AC was not working.
"It's been broken at least for two weeks. He says when they get locked down he just sits in there and sweats," she said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators questioned the Bureau of Prisons which operates the federal prison, they declined our request for an interview but sent us the following statement:
"We can confirm the United States Penitentiary (USP) Tucson and the adjacent Satellite Camp did experience a fault in the HVAC system on June 17, 2023. Currently, USP Tucson and adjacent Satellite Camp employees are monitoring the situation and tracking the air temperatures in affected buildings with air temperature readings not in excess of 78 degrees in any location. All available resources are being utilized to replace and/or repair the equipment identified as faulty. Additional HVAC resources have been acquired to provide external cooling to the buildings and areas affected."
We asked BOP if there have been any deaths or heat related illnesses for inmates or staff since the HVAC system broke they responded:
"There have been no inmate or staff related deaths at USP Tucson or the adjacent satellite camp related to the fault in the HVAC system occurring on June 17, 2023.
It should also be noted that FCC Tucson has an ample number of trained medical personnel who provide essential medical, dental, and mental health (psychiatric) services in a manner consistent with accepted community clinical guidelines for a correctional environment. In the event a heat-related medical incident were to occur, all inmates have daily and regular access to medical care and appointments, and medical staff conduct daily rounds throughout the facility."
In a follow up email Wednesday they told the N4T Investigators that all the HVAC issues have been resolved.
The two mothers we spoke with told us they don't trust BOP and feel there are constant issues with transparency.
"They don't want you to complain, don't want you to say anything," one mother said.
