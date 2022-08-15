N4T Investigators: Horses dumped like trash near Tucson airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — A disturbing and heartbreaking discovery in an area known for illegal dumping. Two malnourished horses were abandoned in the desert and left for dead.
It happened in an area south of the Tucson airport. Locals call it the Dogpatch, where for years unwanted and dead pets are dumped like trash and even livestock are being discarded.
"Animals should not be subjected to this kind of abuse," said Karen Pomroy, founder of Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary near Green Valley. "In the Dogpatch area it’s been happening for a very long time. Rain is the fifth horse that we have rescued from Dogpatch."
On Sunday, Aug. 7, Pomroy and volunteers found a severely neglected and malnourished horse 450 pounds underweight and collapsed from weakness.
Despite efforts to keep her alive, Rain was put down two days later.
"We did X-rays and the coffin bone inside of the hoof wall was pushing through her hoof, so we didn’t have a choice but to euthanize her," said Pomroy. "And about an hour later the sun came out. And it chokes me up a little bit because I think that name was perfect for her. She came in the rain and left in the rain."
Another downed horse, named Angelique was found four days earlier on Aug. 3 with injuries all over her face and body, consistent with being dragged and whipped.
"We can do what we can for Angelique, but what about the other ones we don’t know about," said Pomroy. "So that’s where we need law enforcement to get involved."
"Abandoning an animal, turning it out like that is a crime," said detective Ted Noon with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. "At the very least it’s a misdemeanor. Depending on the circumstances it could be a felony."
Noon who specializes in animal abuse investigations says it’s unclear if the two cases are related. Right now, they have no suspects.
"The best advice I can give the general public is that if they see something then they need to call us. They need to call 911," said Noon.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators ask, "Is that all that can be done right now? There’s no drones or active surveillance near the Dogpatch, it’s just when you guys are dispatched or when there’s a call?"
"Yes, the community is our best source of information because they live there twenty-four-seven," said Noon. "We go in there if there’s an active call or an investigation."
County supervisor Matt Heinz would like to see signs posted in the area, educating the public about resources available to people who need to give up pets and livestock.
"Before abandoning them, reaching out to the Sheriff’s Department non emergency line (520) 351-4900," said Heinz. "That way that we could save some of these animals' lives and not put them through this terrible misery of being abandoned, dehydrated then starving to death."
Heinz is also considering proposing a county fund to cover emergency expenses for animals found by deputies, and being cared for by volunteers and rescue organizations.
"To make sure they are held harmless from some of these expenses such as veterinarian bills and potentially feed," said Heinz.
"What we used to pay for a load of hay a year ago would have been $6,400. Our last load was almost $11,000," said Pomroy who adds that more people are looking for homes for their animals than adopting at this point.
Given a 40% chance of survival when they found her, Angelique is improving daily.
"She’s a special girl, she has the will to live and I think she’s going to be a handful when she’s 100% better," said Pomroy.
If you’re interested in sponsoring a horse at Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, click here.
Anyone with information about Rain or Angelique’s owners is asked to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
If you have a story you’d like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tipline 520-955-4444.