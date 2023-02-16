N4T Investigators: Historic Gov. Raul Castro home to be sold by UofA, daughter plans legal action

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The historic home of Arizona's first Latino governor Raul Castro is planned to be sold off by the University of Arizona as early as next week.
The home, built in the early 1900's, sits on Nogales' historic Crawford street. It was donated to the University in 2015 soon after Castro passed away.
It didn't take long for the University to announce plans of turning the home into a border focused lab.
Years went by with few updates on the plan, it was only after the News 4 Tucson Investigators began asking questions in September last year that the University announced it intended to auction off the home.
A spokesperson told the N4T Investigators it's because costs to renovate the home nearly tripled after the pandemic and became just too expensive.
Raul Castro's daughter Beth Castro was upset to hear that the project was dead, she was even more upset to learn plans to auction off the home.
Beth has now gotten Nogales attorney Gregory Droeger to represent her in an attempt to fight the sale of the home.
“It’s totally disrespectful for the whole university," Beth told us.
They have not yet filed any legal action but Droeger sent a letter to UofA President Robert Robbins at thee beginning of the year "suggesting" possible legal action they feel they could take against them.
For more than a month that letter received no response.
"Professionally I am insulted," Droeger said.
Only two days after the N4T Investigators asked the University about the letter did they isssue a response. A spokesperson told us their attorney's would be speaking with Droeger and Beth and sent us the following statement:
"The University of Arizona is listing for sale the Nogales home of former Arizona Gov. Raúl H. Castro, which was donated to the University of Arizona Foundation for use by the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Proceeds from the sale will support an existing endowed student scholarship fund in Castro’s name.
"The family made this generous gift to the university," said Lori Poloni-Staudinger, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences since July 2022. "We believe the best way for us to honor the legacy of former Gov. Raúl H. Castro is to invest in students."
In 2015, the university received as a gift the family home of Castro from his grandson, Donald L. Daley. The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences developed plans to turn the home, which was built in 1906, into the Raúl H. and Patricia M. Castro Border Studies and Outreach Center, a UArizona hub in the region for student training, faculty research and community partnerships.
The university was unable to raise the funds needed to cover the restoration and conversion of a historic residential property into a university border center. In addition, with the pivot toward digital modes of meeting and learning, and because the estimated costs for renovating the home tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic, the university decided to sell the home. Donations raised for renovations will either be returned to the donors or added to the scholarship fund, according to the wishes of each funder.
"The College of SBS developed plans for a complete redevelopment of the home into a center. We were excited, and we had honest intentions. We value the relationships we formed with the Nogales community as we tried to make the center a reality," said Poloni-Staudinger. "But after a tremendous amount of consideration, we decided our college is better positioned to serve the community by investing in students and programming rather than owning and maintaining a building."
UArizona Provost Liesl Folks said that the University of Arizona is committed to continuing its presence, programs and collaborations already established in the Nogales community and Santa Cruz County.
Current programs include University of Arizona Nogales, the Confluencenter for Creative Inquiry's Fronteridades program and Santa Cruz County Cooperative Extension. Many academic units – covering topics such as journalism, health and sustainability – engage in instruction, research and community engagement in the border region. In addition, the Southwest Folklife Alliance, a UArizona nonprofit affiliate, produces and supports programs related to folklife along the U.S.-Mexico border, including Nogales.
"We share the Castro family's passion for supporting our border communities, with priority placed on elevating the well-being and outlook for the next generation," Folks said.
Net proceeds from the sale of the Castro home will go to the Raúl H. Castro Scholarship Endowment in the Center for Latin American Studies, per the gift agreement.
The scholarship benefits students in the Center for Latin American Studies who demonstrate financial need and are studying international relations or local politics.
"The Raúl H. Castro Scholarship has provided valuable financial support to our students who want to follow in the footsteps of Castro and his illustrious career," Poloni-Staudinger said. "We are excited that, thanks to the generosity of the Castro family, the scholarship will soon be able to help more students."
UArizona alumnus Raúl H. Castro, who died in 2015, overcame hardship and discrimination to become Arizona's only Mexican American governor and a U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Bolivia and Argentina. Castro had many ties to UArizona, including his graduation from the James E. Rogers College of Law, his donation of a manuscript collection housed in University Libraries Special Collections, and his support of the Raúl H. Castro Scholarship in the Center for Latin American Studies.
The Castro's former Nogales home is located on Crawford Street, a historic designated street which holds important significance to the community."
That's a change from what they previously told us about an auction, instead the plan now is to make a real estate listing.
Droeger explained to us what legal options he sees. He told us because the University published and widely issued brochures advertising the bold plans for the border studies lab, he believes backing out now is potentially a breach of the Covenants of Good Faith and Fair Dealing clause that is in every Arizona contract.
A judge would have to decide whether it was indeed a contract or just a gift.
“My client will soon be appointed personal representative of her parent’s estates which she may file action demanding the University fulfill promises made in the brochure," Droeger said.
The N4T Investigators spoke to Enrique Melendez the ambassador at large for the diplomatic corps of Arizona. He's an ambassador from El Salvador, a country that Raul Castro was the U.S. Ambassador for previously.
Melendez knew Castro well and delivered his eulogy during his funeral. Melendez believes the home needs to be protected.
“It’s very important to me and the Latino community because I think that figure [Castro] has been forgotten," he explained.
Melendez wrote a letter in December to UofA President Robbins and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly urging them to not sell off the home. He received no response which he said felt disrespectful.
Melendez said he wants to get a group of diplomats from various countries together to help figure out how to fund the original plans for the home.
“There’s unanimous feeling we should do this," he said.
But now the clock is ticking fast, the University tells the N4T Investigators it plans to list the home for sale as early as next week. A spokesperson told us they do not yet know how much it will be listed for.
Beth Castro hopes to stop it.
“And who’s going to fight the university. Well I'm prepared to do so and I also believe that if you’re a college, a university, you’re there teaching your kids to get their papers done on time or graduate or teach some ethics this is not the way to do it," she said.
We will update you on what happens with the home.
