N4T Investigators: Hidden dangers of buying baby formula online or outside the U.S.

TUCSON (KVOA) — As the FDA seeks new sources of infant formula abroad, flies in emergency supplies and helps get the nation's largest manufacturing plant back up and running — parents are struggling to get what they need to feed their babies.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators uncovers hidden dangers that parents need to be aware of.
So far, doctors at Banner University Medical Center have not admitted any babies suffering from complications due to the formula shortage.
Still, some parents are turning to the internet, or crossing the border to find it – which experts say could be dangerous to a baby's health.
"I feel like it’s the same at every story right now where we’re having trouble finding what we need," said a Tucson mom who wished to remain anonymous.
"It’s stressful, thankfully we’ve found one she’s taking but I don’t think it’s going to last much longer," said Nikia Judd a mother of five children.
Mazikeen, who is 10 months old. is her youngest. Right now, she only has a two-day supply of formula.
"Driving to six to 10 different stores trying to find it," said Judd. "I’ve heard people driving out of state to go find the formula they need. Or actually, even going across the border to get the formula they need for their babies."
But is buying formula outside the U.S. safe?
We reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
A spokesperson tells us in an email statement, "Healthcare providers are in the best position to offer advice on appropriate alternatives and may have suggestions on alternatives that are available locally. We recommend that any alternative formula be FDA approved."
"The U.S. FDA goes to great lengths to make sure those regulated baby formulas have the exact nutrients that a growing baby needs," said Dr. Christina Valentine with Banner University Medical Center. "Because if they don’t get it, in those first 1,000 days of life from conception to two years it can be a real problem for growth, development and also social and psychiatric outcomes later."
Valentine is a professor, neonatologist and dietician in Tucson. She warns against buying formula through social media or sites like Craigslist where the Investigators found multiple listings for new and used baby formula in the Tucson area.
"It’s really important not to take something off the internet that’s not regulated, or open, or casual sharing of milk because other things that can be in there are infectious agents that can make the baby sick," said Valentine.
"And having to constantly change formula upsets their stomach," said the parent who wished to remain anonymous. "It’s stressful, I’m kind of out of words at this point."
Last week, a South Carolina hospital treated three babies because parents fed them formula the infants could not tolerate. A fourth baby got sick because a parent tried mixing their own formula.
"Babies have a specific requirement for sodium protein that their kidneys can handle," said Valentine. "So, if you are over diluting, under diluting to try to stretch your formula your baby can get into kidney difficulty as well as poor growth and development."
Valentine says it is critical to follow the instructions on the label. She stresses the importance of seeking alternative formulas, only with the help of a pediatrician or registered dietician.
If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.