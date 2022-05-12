N4T Investigators: Grocery costs are seeing historic highs, what's driving the prices higher?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Brace yourself for higher food prices. When it comes to inflation, grocery costs are seeing historic highs.
For the past 12 months, prices of many everyday essentials climbed by double digits according to the latest Consumer Price Index report released Wednesday.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators look into what’s driving prices higher.
Grocery prices increased nearly 11% over the last 12 months. That’s the largest increase since November 1980 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"I just think it’s crazy the way prices are for groceries, gas, rent, everything," said Tucson resident Saxon Calvo.
Calvo filled her shopping cart with only the essentials but her dollar didn’t stretch far.
"We paid $216 literally for our groceries today," she said.
Over the last 12 months meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased more than 14%. While fruits and veggies rose nearly 8%. And baby food is up 11%.
"It makes it almost impossible nowadays," said Angel Elson a mother of five. "The kids have cereal everyday for breakfast, that’s $4 a gallon. If you think 5 bowls of cereal that gallon isn't going to last you."
"Most of the inflation they’re seeing is because of supply chain issues," said Dale Rogers, professor of supply chain and logistics at Arizona State University.
He says tariffs, the crisis in Ukraine, and the high cost of diesel is making it more expensive to transport goods locally and internationally.
A 40-foot shipping container from China to the U.S. used to cost about $2,000 pre-pandemic. Today, it’s $20,000 on the spot market he says.
"That’s at least 10-times probably what you were paying two years ago to ship a container," said Rogers.
On top of that, labor shortages are taking a toll on supply chains.
"The consumer economy is still pretty hot, consumers are still buying a lot of stuff. Upstream we’re seeing some manufacturers struggling," said Rogers, "And you’re seeing firms try to fix their supply chains but it’s more of a struggle than I've seen in the 40-years of my career."
"Even like the clothes prices have gone up too, it’s ridiculous," said Calvo. "I do have high hopes that it ends someday, that it doesn’t keep going on."
"Cookies, snacks, you don’t have enough for that. You want to get the meat, make three meals a day so you have to cut out a little bit of extra," said Elson. "Going out to eat, we no longer do that it becomes way too expensive."
The News 4 Tucson Investigators looked into that too. The cost to dine out rose more than 7% in April. While full-service meals at a restaurant increased nearly 9% over the last 12 months. Rogers says consumers are not expected to get a break anytime soon.
