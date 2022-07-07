N4T Investigators: Fundraiser raffle of AR-15 is sparking outrage

TUCSON (KVOA) - A moose lodge in Tucson is participating in a fundraising raffle for charity. But the date it’s being held, and the prize they plan to award is sparking anger and outrage. The News 4 Tucson Investigators look into growing concern over the raffling of firearms.
Gun raffles have become a popular way to raise money for different causes. But many feel this fundraiser is bad timing for multiple reasons.
"People should have been more sensitive about what’s going on in our country," said Terri Hoffman.
Hoffman is talking about an advertisement above the bar at the Thunder Mountain Moose Lodge near Golf Links and Harrison roads.
A gun raffle for a custom built AR-15.
"I’m not anti-gun. I’m not against the Second Amendment but this gun is a killer," said Mary Eckdahl. "It kills people."
"It’s just wrong timing. And the drawing is supposed to be on 9/11," said Nellie Webb.
Two hundred fifty tickets are being sold and the drawing will be held on September 11, which according to the ad, coincides with the September Moose Legion Celebration. Proceeds will go to Moose charities.
"The money from this is going to Mooseheart, which is in Batavia, Illinois. It’s an orphanage and school and I found that ironic. That the money they’re getting off an AR-15 is going to be donated to a school full of kids," said Hoffman.
In the wake of deadly shootings, similar gun raffles have been postponed or canceled. Will the same happen here?
The Investigators spoke with employees at the lodge. They referred us to an area manager with the moose legion who is raffling the gun. We left two voicemails, over two weeks but our calls were not returned.
The Investigators then contacted Moose International in Illinois, our request for an interview was denied and we were told via email the raffle has not been canceled and that quote “all moose rules and state laws are being followed. It is a member only event not open to the public.”
"I think they could have picked a better day to have it, than 9/11 and I can understand the irony of them donating the money to children," said David Robison. "But that’s what they do."
Not everyone is against the raffle. Robison is in favor of having it.
But Hoffman tells us at least 20 people are discontinuing their membership as a result of the raffle.
"My first thought was I have to boycott this. I can’t be part of this," said Eckdahl.
"I wasn’t very happy about it. They could have raffled off a car or something. Something everybody would be interested in participating in," said Webb. "I don’t know anybody who’s going to buy a ticket, personally."
We checked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, raffles such as this are legal and quite common. However the organization can’t knowingly transfer the firearm to a prohibited person.
