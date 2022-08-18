N4T Investigators: Fort Lowell historic preservation, what's happening with millions of voter-approved funds?

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1036 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
burn areas, highways, streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak, Pan Tak and Contreras Burn Scar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking today and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

N4T Investigators: Fort Lowell historic preservation, what's happening with millions of voter-approved funds?

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — A historic park in Tucson has been designated for restoration using voter approved funds. But years have gone by, and there’s little to show for it.

Voters might remember Prop 407 a $225 million dollar bond package that passed in 2018. A big chunk of that money was dedicated to preserving Fort Lowell's history, but the project continues to stall.

"So it was crumbling, falling apart." said local historian Troy Van Zandt. 

Van Zandt is concerned about historic adobe structures surrounding Fort Lowell Park, which used to be an army post dating back to 1873. Canvas was drapped after last year’s monsoon. But Van Zandt says nothing has been done to maintain it, and the metal stakes are causing more harm than good.

"As you can see a large portion of it is just falling off right there, really not doing anything," said Van Zandt. "And it becomes structurally unsound."

Four years ago, $5.5 million in bond funds were dedicated to park improvement at Fort Lowell. But so far, only the pool and tennis courts have been completed.

What about the remaining $3 million dedicated to historic preservation?

"Part of it is we have to be sensitive to this being a historic preservation zone, and making sure we’re following the processes that the city has laid out," said Jasmine Chan, program manager with the City of Tucson. 

Following our inquiry, Chan told us construction on the historically significant Fort Lowell Museum would start August 10 and take 90-days to complete, to replace the adobe exterior, address drainage issues, and repair windows and doors.

"It’s supposed to start this week, we’re excited this is happening," said Chan. 

A day after our interview, Chan said asbestos was found on the roof delaying the project. No updated timeline has been given.

"Having said that, we are feeling like we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Amy Hartman Gordon, executive director of Presidio Museum. "We have some dates for some programming in the fall."

Gordon's team will help get the Fort Lowell Museum open again to the public with new historical exhibits, starting in October.

"We will start by doing what we’re calling pop up programming and that’s because we don’t want to rely on the building being open until we absolutely know," said Gordon. "And that’s totally based on the maintenance situation."

In addition to millions in voter approved funds, the City of Tucson received a $300 thousand dollar Arizona State Parks grant.

Van Zandt hopes it’s spent protecting ruins of the army hospital and calvary corral.

"You see it from the side; it's just so thin you can almost put your finger through it," said Van Zandt.

Gordon says March is the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the fort. She’s looking for docents and volunteers to work in the museum three days a week.

If you have a story you’d like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tipline 520-955-4444.