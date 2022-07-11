N4T Investigators: Former National Guard nonprofit president embezzlement case creates hardship for other nonprofit

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was a dark moment in the history of the Jimmy Jet Foundation, which is a non-profit in honor of one of the 162nd's greatest heroes, Arizona Air National Guard F-16 crew chief Jimmy "Jet" Bracamonte — former President Amy O'Neill used tens of thousands of dollars for personal means, according to the Arizona Attorney General.

And the damage goes much deeper.

O'Neill was sentenced last month to four years of probation and 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of embezzlement, brought against her by the attorney general.

According to the indictment brought against her, she took around $84,000 of funds from the nonprofit from October 2019 to May 2021, using the money for personal mortgage payments, credit card payments, ATM withdrawals and personal purchases.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators learned those actions have been put unwarranted scrutiny on another nonprofit that serves the 162nd that is not connected to the Jimmy Jet Foundation.

"I feel like anytime there's an issue with a non-profit that every other non-profit in Tucson has to take a step back and reiterate their mission and their importance," said Kari Middleton, president of the 162nd Air Guardians.

The 162nd Air Guardians are a non-profit that also serves to support the mission and members of the 162nd Fighter Wing. Middleton said after news of O'Neill's case broke some people wrongly associated them with the Jimmy Jet Foundation.

"We are completely separate from them always have been and always will be," she explained.

She said they have many safe guards in place assuring their staff do not violate the trust of supporters.

"We have a huge system of checks and balances on our board to avoid situations that might cause us to be in the limelight for a negative reason," Middleton said.

"I think the work that we do is very important to support the mission of the 162nd and the families of the 162nd," said Vice President Bobby Magee.

Magee said the Fourth of July, which was soon after O'Neill's sentencing, is an important time for them to get support for the 162nd. He hopes people don't hesitate to support their efforts.

We spoke with representative from the National Guard, who declined to comment on O'Neill's case and sentencing. We reached out to the Jimmy Jet Foundation but have not heard back.