N4T Investigators: Firefighter, son of chief failed alcohol test and admitted working intoxicated

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former local firefighter was disciplined after failing an alcohol screening and admitting to being intoxicated on the job — that firefighter the chief's own son.
Sources within the department tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators the punishment was just a slap on the wrist and suggest the chief could have interfered with the investigation despite recusing himself.
The N4T Investigators spent months looking for answers and fighting for access to records the department might not want you to see.
For six months, the N4T Investigators have been looking into the Golder Ranch Fire District after the chief's son failed an alcohol test and may have worked under the influence multiple times.
When you need an ambulance, you want to know the person behind the wheel is not under the influence of anything that will affect their judgement.
Aaron Karrer was a firefighter and EMT at the Golder Ranch Fire District. He was sometimes tasked with driving ambulances.
The N4T Investigators learned Karrer failed an alcohol screening in May last year, which led to an internal investigation. Overseeing such an investigation would typically be the fire chief, Randy Karrer – Aaron's father.
Randy says he recused himself from any involvement in the investigation and put his two assistant chiefs in charge of investigating and discipline. However, two sources working within the department said things did not work out quite that way.
The N4T Investigators reviewed piles of documents, detailing the investigation – large portions were blacked out claiming to be private medical information. The N4T Investigators reviewed transcripts of an interview with Aaron from July where he admitted to one of the assistant chief's investigating that he probably drove an ambulance while intoxicated on occasion.
In a follow-up interview with the other assistant chief a few days later, his story changed. He said he did not drive an ambulance drunk. When the interviewer called out the discrepancy, Aaron changed back to his original story.
Documented in his intent to discipline, which was never contested by Aaron, the assistant chief who handed down the discipline found the following:
- Aaron consumed alcohol between two stations while working a 48-hour shift
- Consumed alcohol on multiple occasions before the end of his shift
- That in May, before taking his first alcohol test before entry into paramedic school, came to work intoxicated and worked
- Through his own admission, he was drinking heavily every off day and on multiple occasions would drink at 2 a.m. before reporting to work
- Had alcohol in his vehicle or assigned station during work
The assistant chief also found that Aaron was dishonest to investigators, which is against district policy.
Aaron was suspended for 30 days without pay and placed on a last chance agreement, which according to the documents, required a random test once a month for the next 12 months.
Our sources within the department felt the punishment was soft-served due to his relationship with the chief.
In a February interview with the N4T Investigators, Chief Karrer denied that.
"I am very confident with the district policy and procedures and we followed them and I believe I am equally as confident that each employee situation here was really handled appropriately without bias and consistent with past practice so I can't get into the details of his discipline," Randy said.
He repeated that prepared statement multiple times during questioning.
N4T Investigators: "At any point throughout this investigation, did you ever communicate with the chiefs you put in charge of this investigation to suggest giving a different punishment than what they felt necessary?"
Chief Randy Karrer: "Oh absolutely not. No."
The N4T Investigators asked the chief if his son had any issues after being placed on the last chance agreement.
N4T Investigators: "Is your son back to work"
Chief Randy Karrer: "Yes."
N4T Investigators: "And no issues since"
Chief Randy Karrer: "None."
However, our sources in the department claim his son failed another alcohol screening in December, before the chief's February interview. The source say he was then allowed to take a second test hours later, which they say he passed.
The department at first would not give us any records about his test results or testing schedule, claiming it is protected personal medical information.
However, after we got our attorney involved, they provided records showing HR working out random testing dates with a third party vendor. One of the dates was Dec. 20, they redacted any mention of results. But in a document for a record of testing invoices in December, they said the first test was part of a 12-month deal and that a second test was done by Tucson ER & Hospital – appearing to confirm two tests happened in December.
We requested an interview with the fire district's board of directors about why a third party was not brought in to investigate
"We decline the request," Richard Hudgins, vice chair of the board said.
Our request became an agenda item during the board's April 12th meeting during an executive session with the chief and legal counsel.
The board prepared a statement expressing support for the chief.
"Chief Karrer and his command staff have the full support of the Golder Ranch Fire District Board," Hudgins said. "The Golder Ranch Fire District Board and its members will not engage in any interview or discuss any fire district personnel."
The chief shortly after sent us a strongly worded email accusing the N4T Investigators of harassing employees. In the letter, he revealed that department policies have been changed saying future cases involving relatives of a supervisor will be reviewed for investigation by a third party – without any reason given for why it was not done in his son's case.
Our sources then told us that Aaron failed another alcohol test in march and was allowed to resign which means he could find work at another department without further discipline on his record. In the documents we reviewed, the HR manager stated a failed test would result in termination. The testing center gave the fire district's HR manager March 25 or 29 as a possible date for Aaron's March test. We received no record of results.
Aaron's hand written resignation letter was dated March 30.
The department is still blocking access to any information regarding alcohol test results, citing a state statute. However, our attorney disagrees with their assessment and believes we should have access to the records.
We requested an interview with Aaron Karrer and didn't hear back. We also requested an interview with the two assistant chiefs who handled the investigation. Chief Karrer would not let us speak with them. We asked what written policy prevents them from speaking with us. He said it is department practice not a written policy.