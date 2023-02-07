N4T Investigators: Father pulls daughter out of daycare after allegedly witnessing abuse on camera

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson father tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators he pulled his daughter out of her daycare, La Petite Academy on E. Ft Lowell, after he said he witnessed her being abused by a staff member.
Adam Thompson said on January 27th, he was finishing up some work when he decided to check in on his three year old daughter through a video stream offered to parents on a secure app.
Thompson said what he saw made him feel sick.
"She was football spiked into a chair by a teacher, along with another little boy, with plates of food thrown at them both. My daughter seemed to be in distress," he said.
Thompson said he immediately rushed to the school and removed his daughter for good.
He filed a police report online. The News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke with officials from the Tucson Police Department who told us they are rejecting his report because they said it's a civil matter.
Thompson has since filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General.
The N4T Investigators reached out to the school, which is a franchise and part of a large network of schools. Its parent company the Learning Care Group sent us a statement saying:
"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. We have strict standards for care and do not tolerate any deviation from these standards. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation of the matter and will take appropriate action based on our findings."
We asked them if the teacher in question has been put on leave during the investigation, they responded saying, "Appropriate action will be taken as warranted pending the completion of our review."
Thompson said he hopes the school is serious and does a thorough investigation but he feels they have showed his family little concern during this process.
"The school wasn't apologetic whatsoever. [It] could lead to accidental death because of a teacher being angry about something having a bad day," Thompson said.
We will update you as the investigation moves forward. The school has not released any of the video evidence to Thompson or News 4 Tucson Investigators to be able to verify what he claims he saw.
