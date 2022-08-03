 Skip to main content
N4T Investigators: Dozens left paying for unfinished solar jobs that lender fully funded

Tucson Solar Pros

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another solar company is facing multiple complaints from customers. The News 4 Tucson Investigators have learned that at least 39 customers of Tucson Solar Pros are on the hook for solar projects that were never completed, according to the lender Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union (TOPCU).

The credit union brands itself as Tucson's number one solar lender, its CEO Vernon Babilon told us it's the worst case he's seen throughout his career. He said many of the projects were fully funded and some had no work done at all.

"We have one's going back to August of last year that have been fully funded and have had no action on the installation whatsoever on the installation of their solar program," Babilon said.

We interviewed five Tucson Solar Pros customers, who all told stories of issues they faced from the beginning and how being stuck paying for loans on panels they don't have will cause them financial turmoil.

Amber Jurls project costs more than $60,000, she said she picked Tucson Solar Pros because their office is only a few doors down from where she works. She doesn't know what to do now.

"That's a lot of money to be on the hook for with no solar," she said.

Jordan Fernandez said he had a horrible experience with Tucson Solar Pros from the beginning and was shocked when he heard from TOPCU that there were issues that many customers were having with the company.

"They haven't given me or anyone else any indication what the resolution could even look like," Fernandez said.

"I mean, we are all hoping to get our money back but it doesn't look like it's going to be an easy task," said customer Justin Villareal. 

Tucson Solar Pros is owned by Daniel Ridlinghafer and licensed through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors under his Psalm 112 LLC.
 
Babilon said they received responses from him but no actions to indicate the jobs will be finished.
 
"Usually promises of reaching out to other people, he accuses us of giving him a bad name and making accusations but all we are doing is helping our members understand how dire this situation is," Babilon explained.
 
The News 4 Tucson Investigators went to Tucson Solar Pros Office a couple weeks ago, the front door has an employee's only sign and no one answered the door. We returned Wednesday and found a notice posted on the door that he failed to pay his rent and the landlord took control of the property.
 
We were able to reach Ridlinghafer via email, he at first told us he would be happy to do an interview with us. After emailing back and forth with us he declined to do an interview but sent us the following statement:
 

“The biggest mistake we’ve made was using 1 financial institution for all financed solar projects.  75% of our business is financed, and I now realize that we unknowingly putting (sic) our company, and all our customers, at risk. For that mistake, and any other mistakes made, I apologize.

A few months ago, TOPCU imposed 2 changes that delayed hundreds of thousands of dollars to us by a magnitude of about 30 times.  This would be like a person who gets paid every 2 weeks being forced to get paid once a year, with no notice.  These changes were implemented overnight, back-to-back, and retroactively applied to projects already approved and in process.  At that time, we were only slightly behind on a few solar projects. 

Immediately after the 1st change, I called a meeting with the head of TOPCU’s Solar department to discuss my concerns that this would negatively affect our ability to service the customers that we’d brought to TOPCU in good faith.  A week later I had a call with the CFO of TOPCU as well.  Then, just weeks later, they imposed the 2nd and more drastic of the changes, and we’ve been struggling to survive ever since.  Prior to TOPCU imposing these changes on us we were already plagued with record-high inflation, supply-chain issues, and staffing shortages.  All that on top of the fact that Solar Installation is inherently difficult.

It's our desire to complete all our customers projects, but unless TOPCU is willing to work with us to achieve a favorable outcome for our customers, then I’m afraid the outcome looks grim for our company and customers.”

If you want to read/show my statement for your story, then I’m requesting that you take the time to show, or read, the entire statement instead of taking a piece of it out of context. If you feel this story is news-worthy, then please take the time to convey the entire statement. I made it as short as possible. It was twice as long before I condensed it down, as I know you have limited time to air this.

Although I wish, with all my heart, that my company was in the news for a more positive story, I appreciate you investigating this story on my customers’ behalf.  I am praying for a positive outcome for everyone involved."


We sent the statement to Babilon, he said it was simply inaccurate. He said their agreement only changed after they discovered no work was done on some projects after being fully funded. He said nothing was done retroactively.

Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander asked Ridlinghafer where the more than $1 million TOPCU said was paid upfront to him went. Ridlinghafer responded saying he would need to talk to an attorney before saying anything further.

Babilon said the credit union will no longer disperse 100 percent of the funds to companies before any work is done but the customers we spoke to say that doesn't help them now. Most of them told us they feel Tucson Solar Pros and TOPCU are both responsible.
 
"Seems to me that if you're giving out what appears to be hundreds of thousands of dollars of other people's money away as a loan asset that you would do more underwriting and you would do more verification of who you are giving the money to," said Jordan Hernandez.   
 
"I would hope the credit union would admit their negligence before I go get an attorney and just say this is what we are willing to do," said Urbano Araya.
 
Babilon said TOPCU is giving the impacted customers a 90-day grace period on their solar bills and encouraged them to file complaints with the Registrar of Contractors, most have. According to the ROC, they have received 21 complaints of abandonment against Tucson Solar Pros and have filed 10 citations against the company.
 
As of August 2nd, the ROC has suspended Ridlinghafer's license. It's possible his license could soon be revoked depending on the other active cases.
 
All of the customers we spoke to said they were considering legal action but they were split on who to sue. Some said they would go after Ridlinghafer others said TOPCU.
 
If you have a story you'd like the N4T Investigators to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.
 
  
 

