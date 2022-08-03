N4T Investigators: Dozens left paying for unfinished solar jobs that lender fully funded

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another solar company is facing multiple complaints from customers. The News 4 Tucson Investigators have learned that at least 39 customers of Tucson Solar Pros are on the hook for solar projects that were never completed, according to the lender Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union (TOPCU).
The credit union brands itself as Tucson's number one solar lender, its CEO Vernon Babilon told us it's the worst case he's seen throughout his career. He said many of the projects were fully funded and some had no work done at all.
"We have one's going back to August of last year that have been fully funded and have had no action on the installation whatsoever on the installation of their solar program," Babilon said.
We interviewed five Tucson Solar Pros customers, who all told stories of issues they faced from the beginning and how being stuck paying for loans on panels they don't have will cause them financial turmoil.
Amber Jurls project costs more than $60,000, she said she picked Tucson Solar Pros because their office is only a few doors down from where she works. She doesn't know what to do now.
"That's a lot of money to be on the hook for with no solar," she said.
Jordan Fernandez said he had a horrible experience with Tucson Solar Pros from the beginning and was shocked when he heard from TOPCU that there were issues that many customers were having with the company.
"They haven't given me or anyone else any indication what the resolution could even look like," Fernandez said.
"I mean, we are all hoping to get our money back but it doesn't look like it's going to be an easy task," said customer Justin Villareal.
“The biggest mistake we’ve made was using 1 financial institution for all financed solar projects. 75% of our business is financed, and I now realize that we unknowingly putting (sic) our company, and all our customers, at risk. For that mistake, and any other mistakes made, I apologize.
A few months ago, TOPCU imposed 2 changes that delayed hundreds of thousands of dollars to us by a magnitude of about 30 times. This would be like a person who gets paid every 2 weeks being forced to get paid once a year, with no notice. These changes were implemented overnight, back-to-back, and retroactively applied to projects already approved and in process. At that time, we were only slightly behind on a few solar projects.
Immediately after the 1st change, I called a meeting with the head of TOPCU’s Solar department to discuss my concerns that this would negatively affect our ability to service the customers that we’d brought to TOPCU in good faith. A week later I had a call with the CFO of TOPCU as well. Then, just weeks later, they imposed the 2nd and more drastic of the changes, and we’ve been struggling to survive ever since. Prior to TOPCU imposing these changes on us we were already plagued with record-high inflation, supply-chain issues, and staffing shortages. All that on top of the fact that Solar Installation is inherently difficult.
It's our desire to complete all our customers projects, but unless TOPCU is willing to work with us to achieve a favorable outcome for our customers, then I’m afraid the outcome looks grim for our company and customers.”
If you want to read/show my statement for your story, then I’m requesting that you take the time to show, or read, the entire statement instead of taking a piece of it out of context. If you feel this story is news-worthy, then please take the time to convey the entire statement. I made it as short as possible. It was twice as long before I condensed it down, as I know you have limited time to air this.
Although I wish, with all my heart, that my company was in the news for a more positive story, I appreciate you investigating this story on my customers’ behalf. I am praying for a positive outcome for everyone involved."
We sent the statement to Babilon, he said it was simply inaccurate. He said their agreement only changed after they discovered no work was done on some projects after being fully funded. He said nothing was done retroactively.
Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander asked Ridlinghafer where the more than $1 million TOPCU said was paid upfront to him went. Ridlinghafer responded saying he would need to talk to an attorney before saying anything further.