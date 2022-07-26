N4T Investigators: Documents detail Animal Control investigation into Buhrke's Pet Resort

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The News 4 Tucson Investigators have obtained every document filed by Marana Animal Control regarding its investigation into Buhrke's Pet Resort, after a dog was found dead inside its kennel earlier this month.

That dog was a German Sheppard Lab mix named Ella, owned by Ceasar Nava who told us he's happy to see such quick action against the business.

"I'm happy this is definitely not going to happen to any other animal," he said.

The Town revoked the business' license on July 15 and took all dogs to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

The documents, which we acquired through a public records request, paint a timeline of issues the facility faced leading up to Ella's death. Officers responded to the facility multiple times after receiving multiple complaints going back to April 4.

The first visit officers didn't find anything that caught their attention. On June 13 and 14 two separate complaints were reported. Officers once again went to Buhrke's Pet Resort and found some kennels uncleaned and drains clogged, filling up with dog feces.

On June 23, officers found several dogs next to clogged drains surrounded by feces.

On July 5, Ella was found dead by her owner. In follow up visits officers reported finding cooling systems not working with kennels reading at temperatures up to 99 degrees. On July 12, an officer reported 11 dogs were found without water and appeared desperately thirsty. The following day again they found dogs without water. The owner Steve Buhrke was cited for the offense.

About a week after Ella was found dead, the N4T Investigators had an exclusive interview with Buhrke. He said, "Do we have dogs that die here, yep! We lose one to two dogs a year."

He also told us that, "We give them [dogs] all of their medications and whatever they need."

But according to the reports from officers, they could find no viable system in place showing what medications to give the dogs. When they asked Buhrke about it he told them he didn't know.

Buhrke had told officers a similar story to what he told us, that his adult step-children have been handling operations while he has been spending most of his time in Prescott.

Officers reported their interactions with his step-children, who at times made it clear they weren't paid and didn't want the responsibility of handling everything. In officer's latest visits they found out they have moved away from the property.

Buhrke had informed officers they had been trying to sell the property for several months. The N4T Investigators previously learned this through online records. We spoke to the listing agent, who told us they have removed the listing because they want nothing to do with Buhrke and that they were "sick" by what they saw in our reporting.

The Town of Marana informed us Tuesday evening that they have issued yet another citation against the business. They were not immediately able to provide information on what the citation is for.

So far, this has not been a criminal investigation and the Town was not able to tell us if they will be turning evidence over to Police for a criminal investigation.