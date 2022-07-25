N4T Investigators: Deported veteran wins major victory in fight for citizenship

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Gulf War veteran who has spent around 25 years fighting to prove his U.S. citizenship has won a significant victory.
George Ybarra, who also goes by Jorge Ibarra-Lopez, was a Marine who saw combat during Operation Desert Storm in the early 90s.
His attorney Luis Parra, based in Nogales, AZ tells the News 4 Tucson Investigators his client has been deported before and was facing another deportation.
Last month, the Board of Immigration Appeals in Eloy upheld a previous judge's ruling that determined George is in fact a citizen due to his maternal grandfather being born in Bisbee, which they say passed on citizenship to his mother before he was born in Nogales, Mexico. That victory was solidified this month as the Department of Justice's 30 day period to appeal expired without any objections.
"His removal proceedings have been terminated per this decision," Parra said.
Ybarra was facing deportation after a criminal history involving drugs and an incident in 2011 where he fired two shots through his front door towards Phoenix Police officers. No one was injured and he maintained it was due to PTSD. He served seven years for the incident.
"This is like the greatest thing that's happened to me so far," he said.
Although a happy moment, he said it makes little difference in repairing the damage already done.
"I ended up losing my home, had to sell everything to pay for everything and I ended up going bankrupt," he said. "I plan on spending more time with my family and relaxing a little bit."
But Luis Parra said George are not quite out of the trenches yet.
He said if the Department of Justice chooses, they could take the matter to a federal court and continue to hash this out but there's no indication of that yet.
We reached out to the DOJ for a statement but haven't received one.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ybarra. To donate, click here.