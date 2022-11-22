N4T Investigators: Customers still paying for unfinished solar projects, company blames lender

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several customers of an Arizona solar company are still paying loans for solar projects that aren’t completed.
News 4 Tucson Investigators have been looking into the company for more than six months. Now some customers are worried seeing a new solar company opening its doors with some familiar faces.
"I don't know what to do," said Jet Solar customer Lori Rice.
Rice feels helpless after hiring Jet Solar in July. She got these solar panels on her roof and thought everything was going well and would be done in August but for months she's been waiting for them to be hooked up for power.
"They told Dividend Finance, the finance company, the work was all done they got paid and never answer the phone again," Rice explained.
She was on hold with Dividend Finance more than an hour and a half during our interview to try and get someone to help her. Jet Solar was also not answering her calls, she said she has been getting bills for the solar panels even though they don't work, she can't afford it.
"I have always paid my bills on time and I don't like having any bills over my head and I don't want my credit to be ruined for not paying for something I don't have," Rice said.
Her story very similar to more than a dozen customers we have spoken to over the past six months. Jet Solar's owner Lerrill Jones initially declined to do an interview in time for our story, but in an email said Dividend Finance is withholding more than $90,000 from them due to the bankruptcy of a different solar company saying, "Customers cannot get completed or permits paid because Dividend is not releasing money for projects we paid for and completed. Then we have customers thinking that we are the bad guys and not paying for systems to get turned on. We also have let them know that we have employees that we were not able to pay this Friday based on the funds they were supposed to release."
He sent us an email chain between his company and Dividend Finance from last week.
Dividend never mentions another solar company, but stated it would be withholding $41,000 from Jet Solar due to more than 40 fully funded projects not turned on yet and nine complaints made by customers including Lori.
"He needs to be accountable for this money or somehow come hook up my solar," she said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to Dividend Finance about Jones' claims and why they are withholding more money then stated in their emails to Jet Solar they told us, “We are aware of the challenges some of our loan customers are experiencing with Jet Solar and are working to expedite the completion of the projects. Dividend is working directly with any impacted homeowner to remedy the situation."
Robin Banwell was the first customer to speak with the News 4 Tucson Investigators in June about issues with Jet Solar - he filed a lawsuit against the company and just got a default judgment for around 33,000 with 7 and a half interest - he never received solar panels even though he hired them January of last year but is being billed for a $26,000 loan through Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, he's facing bankruptcy.
"What can I do, I'll probably be living in my car or a tent someplace."
In July the Credit Union's CEO Vernon Babilon told us TOPCU paused all business with Jet Solar after two complaints.
"We have stopped doing anything with Jet Solar until those two are resolved that we have on the books," he said.
TOPCU has stopped responding to us about solar issues.
Jet Solar's website is shutdown, a new company named We Solar LLC started an identical website including a meet the team section showing Lerrill Jones as the owner but all paperwork filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission shows Jet Solar Vice President Breezie Leeds as the owner. We went to the address listed for Jet Solar and We Solar in Tempe and found no one there.
Lori worries customers like her will be left in the dust.
"Everybody wants to go solar, everyone wants to have clean energy but who do you trust?" Rice asked.
We haven't heard any complaints about work done under the We Solar name. In his email to us, Jones called Dividend Finance's withholding of funds a "deliberate and malicious attack on our small minority business."
After initially declining an interview, Jones said he would try and schedule one with News 4 Tucson on Friday. We will update you if he follows through with an interview.
