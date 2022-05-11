N4T Investigators: Customers of Tucson home painter say he took their money and ran

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is a deal that seemed to good to be true, a local painter offering "the best prices" and 10 year warranty, Jay Huffstutler of Vail said it indeed was too good to be true. He learned the hard way.
“You just don’t know who you’re bringing into your home," he said.
Huffstutler needed some fresh paint inside of his home. His elderly mother wanted to get it for him as a gift. They came across Theodore Enick and his company Enick Professional Painting. He was able to get a free estimate and was impressed.
“He did beat everyone’s price," Huffstutler said.
However, that is when his satisfaction ended, Huffstutler and his mother liked Enick at first and gave him a $1,000 deposit to get all the necessary supplies to start the job. That was in November just before Thanksgiving, Huffstutler said Enick never returned and the painting project has never started. Their money gone.
“Never saw him again," Huffstutler explained. "I heard from him several times he text me multiple things and said he had a heart attack that he had COVID and he was in Florida just excuse after excuse."
Enick advertised on multiple occasions across social media that he is licensed and insured, Huffstutler believed him and never verified it.
It took the News 4 Tucson Investigators a simple search on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website to see that Enick is not and was never licensed in Arizona. The N4T Investigators also discovered he has faced multiple ROC complaints for being unlicensed over the past five years. According to the ROC, Enick faced two complaints in 2016, one in 2017, two more in 2018 and one in 2020 and 2021.
“There’s nothing we can really do. We don’t have arresting authority," said ROC Director Jeff Fleetham. "We are not law enforcement officers except do what we’ve done in the past and that’s take these cases and turn them over to local prosecutors."
The N4T Investigators found that the ROC has done that multiple times the past few years and local prosecutors pursued the cases.
In Pima County Justice Court, Enick was charged for contracting without a license in 2017, again in 2018 and twice in 2021. He faced a $1,000 civil penalty in 2017 for a case from 2016. He also faced a separate $231 fine for a case in 2017. In 2018, he faced a $2,500 civil penalty.
In his latest, case he missed a court date and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
News 4 Tucson's Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander spoke with Enick on the phone.
He hung up as soon as Nylander asked about Huffstutler's missing deposit. We tried tracking him down at a Tucson address listed for him online but could not locate him.
Huffstutler said he doesn't want Enick to finish the job or be anywhere near his home, he wants to make sure nobody falls victim like he did and for Enick to return the money.
“I would love for him to fulfill what he said he was going to do which is return my mom’s money," he said.
Enick appears to be splitting his time between Tucson and Sarasota, Florida. We found reviews online from people in Florida claiming Enick walked away with their deposits just like Jay went through. Enick Professional Painting is also an LLC filed in the State of Florida. The N4T Investigators researched records in Florida and found Enick is also unlicensed in the state, despite claiming to be licensed in Florida and being insured for $2 million on a Facebook post.
If you have a story you'd like the News 4 Tucson Investigators to look into, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.