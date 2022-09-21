N4T Investigators: Customers of shuttered Tucson solar company want answers after Credit Union funded unstarted work

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 540 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams and
highways.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

This includes the following highways...
Route 85 between mile markers 58 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, Kupk, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant
flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense
rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to
experience flash flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa
Cruz and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. showers and thunderstorms have moved
repeatedly across the same area over the past 3 hours.
Therefore the Flash Flood Warnings will gradually be replaced
with an area flood warning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, San
Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and
San Luis - Sells District.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

N4T Investigators: Customers of shuttered Tucson solar company want answers after Credit Union funded unstarted work

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Solar Pros

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's been more than a month since the News 4 Tucson Investigators first broke the story of Tucson Solar Pros leaving dozens of customers with unfinished work.

Still around 40 customers are stuck on the hook for large solar bills even though most don't even have panels installed.

"We're all just like what are we going to do," explained customer Jordan Fernandez.

"It does make you worry about everything you want to do or add on to your home," said customer Amber Jurls. 

Today, there is little sign that Tucson Solar Pros even existed at it's westside office, which was repossessed by the landlord after none payment.

The company's owner Daniel Ridlinghafer has been nowhere to be seen, his license revoked by the Registrar of Contractors with 30 disciplined cases and 7 open investigations. The company's Better Business Bureau Profile was suspended with consumer alerts.

Ridlinghafer's LLC is for a company called Psalm 112 but does business as Tucson Solar Pros.

Every customer used Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, which advertises itself as Tucson's number one solar lender, Its CEO Vernon Babilon sat down with the News 4 Tucson Investigators in July.

"We have ones going back to August of last year that have been fully funded and there has been no action whatsoever on the installation of their solar program," Babilon told us.

Almost all of the customers we spoke to were frustrated with the credit union as much as they were with Tucson Solar Pros.

"If Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union was releasing 100% of the funds without even inspecting the jobs they're either very ignorant or negligent," said customer Urbano Anaya. 

"For them to fund it all with nothing being done and no recourse is kind of crazy," said Greg Weiss. 

Babilon said they have ended the practice of fully funding projects before work has started. The credit union offered the impacted customers a 90 day grace period on their solar bills which will soon end, those bills will not be forgiven entirely.

One of the nation's largest solar companies, Titan Solar stepped forward offering to complete some of the unfinished jobs.

"When we watched the news article we were like this is a bummer so we called the Credit Union to see what kind of help we could provide and depending on the scope of work and how much has been funded on jobs there might be a way we can get most of the customers across the finish line," explained David Williamson CEO of Titan Solar.

The credit union told us at least 19 customers have agreed to allow Titan Solar to help but the customers are far from riding off into the sunset.  

Justin Villareal is one of the customers approached about accepting help from Titan Solar, he said he read online reviews and isn't so sure he wants their assistance.

"Titan Solar is not coming in to fix the situation they are coming in to fix it for a fee, I know my $40,000 is already gone so whatever it may cost is going to cost the bank because I am not paying for anything else," he said.   

In August, Ridlinghafer declined to do an interview with us blaming the credit union for causing the situation and said he is going to advocate for his customers. That's a statement no one we spoke to believes. 

The News 4 Tucson Investigators found multiple lawsuits against Daniel Ridlinghafer, there's one from an electric supply company that is suing for more than $200,000 for allegedly unpaid supplies provided to Tucson Solar Pros.  

Mark Melcher is a customer who is suing Tucson Solar Pros and believes he may have been one of the first victims.

"To me I have enough to show they intentionally mislead me I believe they mislead those other 39 people," Melcher said.

He signed the contract with Tucson Solar Pros in May 2021 and pays more than $400 a month but still has no solar. He said a more than $7,000 "finder's fee" to the credit union was not disclosed to him upfront. He said he brought his concerns to TOPCU more than a year ago but said clearly, they continued funding loans. He believes they hold accountability for what happened.

"Somebody's overlooking or not doing their job," he said.

Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander tried asking Babilon, the Credit Unions CEO, some more questions, He had been very responsive until last week, when he told Chorus they have no interest in participating in anymore media coverage of this situation.

For the customers we spoke to they still feel unsure they will ever see any relief. Now many tell us they are looking into legal action.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444. 

