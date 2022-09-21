N4T Investigators: Customers of shuttered Tucson solar company want answers after Credit Union funded unstarted work

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's been more than a month since the News 4 Tucson Investigators first broke the story of Tucson Solar Pros leaving dozens of customers with unfinished work. Still around 40 customers are stuck on the hook for large solar bills even though most don't even have panels installed. "We're all just like what are we going to do," explained customer Jordan Fernandez. "It does make you worry about everything you want to do or add on to your home," said customer Amber Jurls.

Today, there is little sign that Tucson Solar Pros even existed at it's westside office, which was repossessed by the landlord after none payment. The company's owner Daniel Ridlinghafer has been nowhere to be seen, his license revoked by the Registrar of Contractors with 30 disciplined cases and 7 open investigations. The company's Better Business Bureau Profile was suspended with consumer alerts. Ridlinghafer's LLC is for a company called Psalm 112 but does business as Tucson Solar Pros.

Every customer used Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, which advertises itself as Tucson's number one solar lender, Its CEO Vernon Babilon sat down with the News 4 Tucson Investigators in July.

"We have ones going back to August of last year that have been fully funded and there has been no action whatsoever on the installation of their solar program," Babilon told us. Almost all of the customers we spoke to were frustrated with the credit union as much as they were with Tucson Solar Pros.

"If Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union was releasing 100% of the funds without even inspecting the jobs they're either very ignorant or negligent," said customer Urbano Anaya.

"For them to fund it all with nothing being done and no recourse is kind of crazy," said Greg Weiss.

Babilon said they have ended the practice of fully funding projects before work has started. The credit union offered the impacted customers a 90 day grace period on their solar bills which will soon end, those bills will not be forgiven entirely. One of the nation's largest solar companies, Titan Solar stepped forward offering to complete some of the unfinished jobs.

"When we watched the news article we were like this is a bummer so we called the Credit Union to see what kind of help we could provide and depending on the scope of work and how much has been funded on jobs there might be a way we can get most of the customers across the finish line," explained David Williamson CEO of Titan Solar.

The credit union told us at least 19 customers have agreed to allow Titan Solar to help but the customers are far from riding off into the sunset. Justin Villareal is one of the customers approached about accepting help from Titan Solar, he said he read online reviews and isn't so sure he wants their assistance.

"Titan Solar is not coming in to fix the situation they are coming in to fix it for a fee, I know my $40,000 is already gone so whatever it may cost is going to cost the bank because I am not paying for anything else," he said.

In August, Ridlinghafer declined to do an interview with us blaming the credit union for causing the situation and said he is going to advocate for his customers. That's a statement no one we spoke to believes.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators found multiple lawsuits against Daniel Ridlinghafer, there's one from an electric supply company that is suing for more than $200,000 for allegedly unpaid supplies provided to Tucson Solar Pros. Mark Melcher is a customer who is suing Tucson Solar Pros and believes he may have been one of the first victims.

"To me I have enough to show they intentionally mislead me I believe they mislead those other 39 people," Melcher said.

He signed the contract with Tucson Solar Pros in May 2021 and pays more than $400 a month but still has no solar. He said a more than $7,000 "finder's fee" to the credit union was not disclosed to him upfront. He said he brought his concerns to TOPCU more than a year ago but said clearly, they continued funding loans. He believes they hold accountability for what happened.

"Somebody's overlooking or not doing their job," he said.

