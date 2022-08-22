N4T Investigators: Customers of local wrought iron business paid deposits for work never done

TUCSON (KVOA) — Multiple people told the News 4 Tucson Investigators they paid a Tucson wrought iron business deposits for work that was never even started.
Gail Toomey told us she wanted a wrought iron fixture on thee side of her home, she frequently drove by Ramon M. Wrought Iron on Grant Road near Stone Avenue and was impressed by how nice their building looked.
"Just decided, oh obviously that's a long-established Tucson business they must be good," she said.
But good is far from how her experience went. In May, she contacted the owner Ramon Martinez to do the job, she said everything seemed fine when she met him so she decided to hire him.
"The total was $1,700 and he needed $1,000 in advance," she said.
She paid him but said the work was never started and he has not been answering any of her calls or returning any of her messages. She said when she would show up to the office she would find it locked up, she wrote letters and placed it at the property but also hasn't received a reply.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators discovered she's not alone. Travis Fess is the owner of Sahuarita Guns and gun shop in Green Valley.
Fess also decided to hire Ramon M. Wrought Iron to build some security fencing at the store, he also paid a $1,000 deposit. That was in January but the work has never been started.
"I think he's just ripping people off now," Fess said.
He ended up hiring another company that finished the job quickly, he still hasn't been able to get a hold of Ramon Martinez.
"Called him from different phone numbers, my phone number, the stores number, my wife's phone number, no answers, no replies to the messages I left," he said.
Ramon M. Wrought Iron has an "F" rating and has faced 15 complaints with the Better Business Bureau within the past three years that have gone unaddressed. Denisse Alvarez with the BBB Serving Southern Arizona said they have informed the Attorney General of the many complaints.
"We also know the company does not have a license with the Registrar of Contractors and for the work that they supposedly do that is required in the state of Arizona," Alvarez said.
News 4 Tucson Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander called Ramon M. Wrought Iron but the call went to voicemail and the message was never returned. He went to the business and found the front door wide open, inside were three people who did not identify themselves.
Chorus asked for Ramon and was told he had Covid-19 and was not available. He explained the situation, the three people acted surprised and said they would call Ramon right away, they took down his contact information and said Ramon would get back with him right away. It's been more than a week and we have heard nothing back.
For Gail, she regrets not looking further into the company before giving them money and just hopes she can get her money back.
"As I say, live and learn," she said.
