N4T Investigators: Customer of local auto body shop says business took his money without any work done

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man told the News 4 Tucson Investigators he brought his truck to Action Paint and Body on Stone near Ft. Lowell for repairs but said no work was done but the business cashed the check he gave them.
Brandon Beard said he crashed his truck in December 2021 and received an unendorsed $5,752 check from his insurance company. He said Action Paint and Body's owner Larry Hardman offered him a good deal and told him he's a veteran and works on Tucson Police vehicles. Impressed, he thought Hardman seemed like the right choice.
"I thought it was going to be a good, honest, trust worthy man to do business with," Brandon said.
We checked with the City of Tucson and were told no City vehicles have been sent to Action Paint and Body.
Brandon said Hardman told him to leave the check to hold his place in line for repairs, he did. He said he didn't hear from Hardman again for two months.
"It was about two months later, I got a hold of him, he informed me he didn't have my check he had spent the money and that he would pay me back when he could."
Brandon told us that never happened and he was shocked when he saw his signature on the cashed check, he said he never signed it.
"Both of the endorsements are in the same sloppy hand writing that is not my signature at all," Brandon explained.
He showed us text messages he said were between him and Larry Hardman, trying to get a response from him. Larry eventually responded saying he would have a check for him. Brandon said he never received any checks from Larry.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators spent more than a week trying to contact Larry, we called his shop and spoke to someone multiple times who told us Larry wasn't there. We sent an email without a response. Wednesday morning we finally got a hold of him, he told us he didn't have time for an on camera interview but admitted that he did sign Brandon's name on the check but said Brandon told him to do it. Brandon said that is not true.
Larry claimed he has sent Brandon multiple payments totaling $3,000 and said he will be sending more payments, one as soon as Saturday he told us.
He sent us three receipts to try and prove it, showing a $1,500 payment on May 22nd a $500 payment on May 31st and a $1,000 payment on June 5th. The receipts offer few details to verify the authenticity, they have parts crossed out and different colored ink in some areas. Larry's name and the business name are not anywhere on any of the receipts.
Action Paint and Body has an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau and six complaints filed within the past year detailing similar experiences. The BBB said it has not received any response from Larry about the complaints.
"We have a threshold and when we see a pattern of complaints is when we start working with other government agencies to try to get some action. We ask that anybody who has had a similar experience reach out and file a complaint as well," said Denisse Alvarez a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona.
Alvarez said once they receive a total of eight complaints they will pass off the information to the Attorney General or Federal Trade Commission for further investigation.
Brandon said he reported his case to Tucson Police but was told it's a civil matter.
"Basically my only option is to go after him in civil court. If it sounds too good to be true it probably is. He offered me a really good deal but it ended up costing me more than I bargained for," Brandon said.
Larry Hardman told us that he will be reaching out to the Better Business Bureau about the complaints, he blamed former employees he said he had too fire and that he has been out of town for the past month.
