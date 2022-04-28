N4T Investigators: Convenience store halts mail service in Three Points, upsetting customers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Instead of the post office, hundreds of people living in rural Three Points count on local businesses for secure mail pickup and delivery. But a convenience store they have relied on for at least a decade has stopped service - leaving some scrambling for a solution.

It is a follow up to a News 4 Tucson Investigation.

The Speedway gas station stopped mail service for 300 customers on April 12, catching many by surprise. Residents now have eight days to pick up their mail, not at the Speedway, but at the nearest post office nearly 30-minutes away.

"It’s a convenience store, isn’t it a convenience to pick up your mail," said Eric Hellwig, who has used the Speedway gas station as his mailing address for seven years. "It’s secure, we have our own key. They hold the package in the storage room."

But when his wife went to renew their annual mailbox rent April 1, Hellwig says she was turned away.

The Speedway gas station was acquired by 7-Eleven last year.

"How can a corporation move in and just throw 300 people out on the street to go find a mailbox," said Hellwig.

Last month, the News 4 Tucson Investigators talked with several Speedway customers who feared their mail service was ending.

But there was no official notification given, they say. There was just a photocopy of a handwritten note.

"The clerks are phenomenal," Three Points resident Debbiie White said. "I feel bad for them because they’re taking the brunt of this whole thing."

The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to 7-Eleven which operates the Speedway on South Sierrita Mountain Road but four separate emails to them over the past month have gone unanswered.

"Since April 1, it’s been a run around," said Eric Hellwig.

On Tuesday, following our inquiry to the United States Postal Service, a typed memo to mail customers was posted at the Speedway, nearly two weeks after the commercial mail receiving agency (CMRA) stopped mail service on April 12.

It reads in part, "As a customer service gesture to assist former customers, mail may be picked up at the San Xavier Post Office for 10-days. Customers must complete a change of address before May 7 to be eligible for mail forwarding. Forwarding services will be provided for 30 days.”

UPS, FedEx and Amazon end on Saturday.

"And none of our money is being given back," said White. "We don't know how we’re going to get our money back."

"But how do you take over a convenience store, that professes to take care of their customers and then give people less than a month to go out on the street and find a mailbox in the middle of nowhere," said Hellwig.

Unlike city dwellers, mail is npt delivered to front doors in rural Three Points.

While other post office box locations are available in the area for a fee, Hellwig says they’re either full at the moment, or not secured with a key. And roadside mailboxes are targets for thieves, he says. But that may be Hellwig's only free choice.

Now in his 70s and reliant on a walking cane, Hellwig worries he’s not physically able to install a mailbox.

"I never thought I’d wake up in my retirement years, praying for a mailbox," said Hellwig.

According to USPS, if a change of address isn’t filled out by May 7, mail will be returned to the sender.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.